109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ

Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.

621-623 S 20TH
621-623 South 20th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Recently Renovated 3bedroom, 1st floor, apartment with hardwood floors & off-street parking. Section-8 welcome. Conveniently located off of Exit-144 GSP

337-341 HAWTHORNE AVENUE
337-341 Hawthorne Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome home to this Gorgeous 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 288229 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288229 Property Id 288229 (RLNE5846373)

391 S 10th St
391 South 10th Street, Newark, NJ
NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*SS APPLIANCES*BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!! - Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW

312 Orange St
312 Orange Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bed room apartment Downtown Newark NJ - Property Id: 128180 Large 3-Bedroom apartment in University Height section of Newark NJ. $1900 per month, newly renovated close to train station.

110 Vermont Ave 1
110 Vermont Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 bedroom RENOVATED APARTMENT - Property Id: 296196 Brand new apartment. 3 bedrooms 1 baths. Huge living room. 1 spot in driveway. Ready to move in. Call today for a showing. 973-474-0238 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

192 Seymour Ave
192 Seymour Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Newly renovated 3 bed apt. - Property Id: 295462 Nice newly renovated 3 bed apt. Requirements: income of the household living in apt must be over 2 times the rent and no eviction or criminal records. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

67 S 9th St
67 South 9th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 bedroom Apartment for rent - Property Id: 266712 Renovated apartment. Move in today. 3bedroom 1bath spacious living room. Call owner today to showing. Section 8 welcome Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

109 Chelsea Avenue
109 Chelsea Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Apartment Floor #3! Move in July 1st! - Property Id: 272159 Renovated 3 bedrooms apartment (3rd floor) ready to move in. Conveniently located.

357 Grove St 2
357 Grove St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
357 Grove Street - Property Id: 195160 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195160 Property Id 195160 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826716)

90 Chelsea Ave 1
90 Chelsea Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BRAND NEW 3bd/2bath Apartment NEWARK - Property Id: 233785 BRAND NEW 3bedrooms and 2bath Apartment. Hardwood floors. All new Appliances washer and dryer in the unit ready to move in March 1. Be the first move-in.

925 South 19th st.
925 South 19th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Nice huge 3 bedroom apartment. - Property Id: 287370 Nice huge 3 bedroom apartment. Requirements: income of household must be over 2 times the rent and no eviction or criminal records. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

9 Fleetwood Pl
9 Fleetwood Place, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Renovated 3 bedrooms available - Property Id: 283717 Newly renovated three bedroom apartment- first floor* backyard and driveway* good area** Available immediately* half month broker fee $875* security deposit ** $2625* plus first month rent $1750*

480 Irvine Turner Blvd
480 Irvine Turner Boulevard, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 BED 1 BATH GREAT APT GREAT AREA - Property Id: 272737 copy and paste the link to see the video https://youtu.be/pjNKhLGjsd8 copy and paste the link to see the photo https://photos.app.goo.gl/62J86Xp1apdtK6bA8 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

204 3rd Street
204 North 3rd Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1386 sqft
Single Family Home 3 beds 2 baths Newark - Beautiful single family home, recently renovated, walking distance to the train station. Three bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 2 half bathrooms, spacious backyard and huge basement ideal for storage.

96 South 14th Street
96 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just

77 Pine Grove Terrace
77 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL*BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLRS*SS APPLIANCES*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - WELCOME TO VAILSBURG NEWARK!! Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, gorgeous

603 S 17th Street
603 South 17th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Apartment + ParkingHuge (Master) Bedroom with Large Walk-In ClosetLarge Living RoomSpacious Kitchen Lots of Cabinets ( Eat-in-kitchen)Large Walk-In- Pantry 2 Other Spacious BedroomsUpdated BathroomWood Flooring Baseboard Heating3rd

179 S 7th Street
179 South 7th Street, Newark, NJ
Brand New 4 Bedroom Apartments Modern Large 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths Large Living Room/ Kitchen ComboSpacious BedroomsHardwood FlooringCentral Heating Brand New Appliancebr Close to Rutgers Bio /Health /Doctorsoffice /University HospitalMajor

861 S 14th Street
861 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
Large 3 Bedrooms Apartment Fully Renovated Large Bedrooms Spacious Kitchen-- Eat in KitchenMarble Tiled Floors + Lots of Cabinets Updated BathroomLarge Living RoomWood Flooring Baseboard Heatingbr 1St Floor Apt Back Yard Accessbr Available

465 S 14th Street
465 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Apartment 2 Full BathsRenovated Apartment Large Bedrooms --- Carpeted Updated BathroomVery Large Kitchen lots of Cabinets Eat-in- Kitchen Hardwood Flooring BalconyBack Yard Access 2nd Floor Apartment br Available Immediately Call

116 Seymour Avenue
116 Seymour Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom ApartmentLarge Bedrooms + 1 Extra Room--Spacious Kitchen Updated BathroomLarge Living RoomHardwood Flooring Central Heating 2nd Floor Apt Central Heating br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for the requirementsiP

53 Tillinghast St - 3R
53 Tillinghast Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Newly renovated apartment available. Beautiful 3rd floor unit which features 3 BR's 1 BA, close to major shopping and transportation. Don't miss the opportunity and call today to schedule a private tour. $50.00 Application Fee 1.

796 BERGEN ST
796 Bergen Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Great location! Just minutes to 78, GSP, and Rt 21; 9 min to Newark Liberty Airport. Minutes from downtown arts, shopping, restaurants, & offices. Full bath in master bedroom. Bodega/convenience store at the corner for quick grab of necessities.

