pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
276 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,780
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
47 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,259
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Upper Roseville
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hill
759 Highland Ave H8
759 Highland Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
759 HIGHLAND AVE, UNIT H8, NEWARK - Property Id: 309969 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Newark! Just a 6 minutes walk to Heller Pkwy & Lake St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in 40 min.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Upper Roseville
479 Roseville Avenue
479 Roseville Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Newark. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 9th 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seventh Avenue
151 Parker Street
151 Parker Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Parker Street Apartments - SECTION 8 WELCOME - Property Id: 92614 Beautiful, large apartments in a brick building on a quiet block in North Newark. One block away from Branch Brook Park. Section 8 applicants accepted.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
223 Mt prospect
223 Mount Prospect Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Mt prospect 2.0 - Property Id: 312035 Beautiful property Gorgeous renovated units Large kitchen Large bedrooms Close to shopping and transportation 24 hour maintenance on site Utilities included in the rent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Broad Street
480 Irvine Turner Blvd
480 Irvine Turner Boulevard, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 BED 1 BATH GREAT APT GREAT AREA - Property Id: 272737 copy and paste the link to see the video https://youtu.be/pjNKhLGjsd8 copy and paste the link to see the photo https://photos.app.goo.gl/62J86Xp1apdtK6bA8 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
46-48 5TH ST
46-48 5th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,950
Brand New construction 2nd floor apartment with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Washer/dryer hookup in the unit. Opened concept kitchen/dining/living room. Small pets allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
South Broad Street
45 CRAWFORD ST
45 Crawford St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Large 3 Bedroom 2.0 Bath apartment with hardwood floors, updated and balcony, Room with Washer/Dryer hook-up available; Gas and Electric Free Parking Spot Provided Pets Allowed: 1 Pet Maximum
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Newark Central Business District
89 WALNUT ST
89 Walnut Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom with eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, high 10 ft. ceilings throughout & gorgeous new backyard. Your new home is on the parlor level of a well maintained 3-family house.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
184 HOBSON ST
184 Hobson Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2nd Floor Spacious 3 BDRM apartment includes Sunroom, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, New kitchen appliances & Walk in Pantry Pets Not Allowed, No smoking, No Laundry facilities, On street parking 1 Month Security, 1 Month Advance Rent, NTN
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Upper Clinton Hill
864 S 15th St A
864 South 15th Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
700 sqft
Apartment - Property Id: 197199 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197199 Property Id 197199 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5443874)
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
20 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,015
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
4 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
960 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
