Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM
455 Furnished Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
South Ironbound
1 Unit Available
135 DELANCY ST
135 Delancey Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH FURNISHED APARTMENT ON EXCELLENT CONDITION IDEAL FOR 3 ADULTS CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS CENTRAL AIR & HEAT HURRY HURRY WILL NOT LAST
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
234 N ARLINGTON AVE
234 North Arlington Avenue, East Orange, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$3,333
5000 sqft
One Family on large Parklike grounds. 9 bedrooms, 3 + Full Baths, Lots of parkingPets Ok, Loads of Room for cars, Home based business, Yes ! Section 8 = Accepted; A true home-style rental.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
East Rutherford
12 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1113 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Graniteville
1 Unit Available
76 Wolkoff Lane
76 Wolkoff Lane, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
778 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi level condo. 1 bedroom with loft, fully furnished.Just move right in! Tenant pays own utilities. Comes with 1 assigned parking space.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
175 Ege Avenue
175 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2210 sqft
A spacious well furnished apt, 1283 sqft with high ceiling and 3 luxury bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge living rooms and new eat in kitchen, closets, fixtures, flooring, tile, and balcony with nice landscape.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
646 Montgomery St 3R
646 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 3R, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286746 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2400.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
646 Montgomery St 1F
646 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 1F, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286731 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2400.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
460 Crystal Ave 2
460 Crystal Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 WESTERLEIGH: 3 BEDROOMS - Property Id: 231494 WESTERLEIGH: six rooms 3 bedrooms full BATH gleaming hardwood floors throughout, formal living /dining rooms eat-in kitchen, wood cabinets ceramic tile floor, - full bath
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
98 ROMAINE AVE
98 Romaine Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Spacious 4 bedroom fully furnished apartment with kitchen, living room,full bath and a bonus office room/ den is available for rent from June 25th. Cats / small dogs allowed. Off street parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Midtown Elizabeth
1 Unit Available
1080-1082 E GRAND ST
1080-1082 East Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious New Construction, 3 bed 2 bath apartment, in excellent location, close to train station, bus stops and major highways making commute to NYC or anywhere in New Jersey easy.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown Jersey City
1 Unit Available
314 6TH ST
314 6th Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
Beautiful railroad style 1.5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment in the Hamilton Park neighborhood of Downtown Jersey City. UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!Recently renovated. Under 5 blocks to Newark Ave “Restaurant Row.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
516 AVENUE A
516 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious 3 1/2 bedroom semi furnished apartment. Very spacious and well throughout setup. Call today for an appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown Jersey City
1 Unit Available
340 GROVE ST
340 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1350 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex PLUS den with over 1350 sqft of living space.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
154 VAN HORNE ST
154 Van Horne St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath apartment on the third floor of this multi-family home. Completely renovated and ready for you to move in! This is a spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large dining and living room area.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
76 COURT HOUSE PL
76 Court House Place, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Newly renovated apartment conveniently located 5 minutes from the Journal Square Port Authority Transportation Hub (PATH).
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
52 COURT HOUSE PL
52 Court House Place, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and exclusive use of the backyard! Newly renovated apartment conveniently located 5 minutes from the Journal Square Port Authority Transportation Hub (PATH).
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
88 COURT HOUSE PL
88 Court House Place, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Newly renovated apartment conveniently located 5 minutes from the Journal Square Port Authority Transportation Hub (PATH).
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
154 VAN HORNE ST
154 Van Horne Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath apartment on the third floor of this multi-family home. Completely renovated and ready for you to move in! This is a spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large dining and living room area.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown Jersey City
1 Unit Available
296 6TH ST
296 6th Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
950 sqft
Located just steps from Hamilton Park and across the street from the historical embankment, this cozy duplex will be the perfect place to call home. Step into this open concept living space with spacious kitchen island.
