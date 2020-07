Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym bbq/grill internet access yoga fire pit game room green community parking pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage garage guest parking lobby package receiving

Avalon Bloomfield Station in Bloomfield, NJ features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes across the street from the Bloomfield NJ Transit Train Station. These brand new, pet friendly apartment homes include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in unit washer and dryer, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center with yoga studio, a rooftop patio lounge with BBQ gas grills, and a resident lounge with complimentary WiFi access. Property is convenient to hiking and jogging trails, ground floor retail that includes supermarket, dining, and specialty shops and located directly off exit 148 of the Garden State Parkway; close to I-280, I-80, Route 3, and Route 46.