Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym bbq/grill accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage dog grooming area dog park green community internet access package receiving smoke-free community tennis court

Avalon Maplewood features brand new studio, 1, and 2 bedroom Maplewood apartments in one of New Jerseys most vibrant and eclectic areas, with furnished layouts available. These pet friendly apartments feature modern, open-concept kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz stone countertops, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer. Avalon Maplewood community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center with Fitness On Demand programming, courtyards with barbecue grills and fire pits, a pet spa and park, and a rooftop lounge. Convenient to restaurants, shops, and art studios in Downtown Maplewood and located walking distance to Maplewood Township Jitney and the Maplewood NJ Transit Train Station (providing access to Newark, Hoboken, and New York City).