/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:37 PM
140 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
15 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Newark Central Business District
50 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
30 Austin Street 402
30 Austin Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Austin Villa Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 137308 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Washer/Dryer in unit Stainless Steel appliances Balcony Pet Friendly (Small dogs) Elevator Walking distance to Newark Penn Station and The Prudential Center Hardwood
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
54-62 HOUSTON ST
54-62 Houston Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
1 bedroom/ 1bathroom unit located on the 3rd floor. Granite counter tops, wood floors, in unit laundry.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
106 Grove Ter
106 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
100 Grove Ter
100 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
104 Grove Ter
104 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark. 2 large bedrooms and an office, granite countered finished state of art kitchen & 2 baths. Home features a warm and spacious open floor concept.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
19 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Pamrapo
14 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1240 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harrison
7 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Harrison
1 Unit Available
113 HARRISON AVE
113 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1388 sqft
Contemporary condo with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in unit, open floor plan and more. Commuters dream. 14 minute walk toHarrison?s Path Station and trendy commons.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
4 TOTTENHAM CT
4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
3 PAULUSEN CT
3 Paulusen Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1491 sqft
2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and a 2 Car Garage - Stanford Model Triplex Town Home with NO BROKER FEE!!! This fantastic unit features open living room/ dining room with HARDWOOD FLOORS, modern kitchen, two bright bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
6 MCMARTIN CT
6 Mcmartin Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
12-year old Townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths in Droyers Point. washer & dryer in unit. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Master bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and tub.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
10 TELLICHERRY CT
10 Tellicherry Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1491 sqft
The open Living/Dining room area has a large balcony which lets in plenty of sunshine. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets and a spacious pantry.
1 of 8
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
119 WASHINGTON AVE
119 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Your search end here! This fully renovated Town house sits in the heart of Belleville, NJ, walking distance to local restaurants and transportation! Main level offers open concept / Kitchen , Dinning , & LR.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
41 LEE CT
41 Lee Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1444 sqft
EXTREMEMLY RARE 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner WATERFRONT Townhouse.
Similar Pages
Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewark 3 BedroomsNewark Accessible ApartmentsNewark Apartments under $1,100Newark Apartments under $1,200
Newark Apartments with BalconyNewark Apartments with GarageNewark Apartments with GymNewark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewark Apartments with Parking