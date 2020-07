Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym game room pool table bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly business center doorman hot tub sauna valet service

Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views. Eleven80 is nestled in a neighborhood brimming with a variety of retail, dining, and entertainment, and we’re conveniently located near public transit including Newark Penn Station. Contact us today and ask us about our apartments for rent in Newark.