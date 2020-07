Amenities

Unit Amenities range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage cats allowed elevator 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard green community guest parking hot tub tennis court

Avalon Union offers brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes for lease. This pet friendly community boasts apartment features such as stainless steel appliances, gas cooking ranges, walk-in closets, kitchen islands in select apartments, and townhomes with attached garages. Avalon Union amenities include a heated saline outdoor swimming pool, WAG Pet Park, dry cleaning service, and Amazon Hub package lockers. Conveniently located near downtown Union, Whole Foods, and The Mall at Short Hills, Avalon Union also offers a free shuttle to the Union NJ Transit Train Station for residents and is close to I-78, Rt 22, and the Garden State Parkway.