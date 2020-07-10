/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
404 Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,259
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
49 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,688
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,785
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
100 Grove Ter
100 Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
771 S 20TH
771 South 20th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
New construction in the heart of Newark. 2nd Floor unit features open concept Living Room/Dinning Room/Eat in Kitchen with granite counter tops. Brand new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, Gas/Stove and dishwasher.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Newark Central Business District
111 MULBERRY ST
111 Mulberry St, Newark, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1110 sqft
Nicely updated concierge apartment with easy commute to NYC. Spacious LR/DR combo with breakfast bar.Convenient to Newark Penn Station, Seton Hall Law, and a short drive to Newark Airport.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
45 HOWARD CT
45 Howard Ct, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, dining room, living room, and kitchen condo in heart of downtown and university heights Newark. Great location within the Society Hill complex- quiet, enclosed court.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
11 BOSTON CT
11 Boston Ct, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Move-in ready town-home awaits! Located on one of the more secluded, quiet streets in the sought-after Society Hill community, this spacious home features an open-floor layout, a fireplace, 2 sizable bedrooms, an updated kitchen with modern
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
140 Sussex Ave
140 Sussex Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
NEW LUXURY FINISHINGS! original architectural details IN UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS IN NEWARK. A MUST SEE!!!! WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED.
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
335-337 S 20TH
335-337 South 20th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome home! This Brand New beautiful 3 Bed 2 Full Bath boast a lot of space and natural light.
1 of 1
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
84-88 KEER AVE
84-88 Keer Avenue, Newark, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
Huge center colonial home nestled in the desirable Weequahic section of Newark. This home has spacious rooms, ample closet & storage space. The main bath is the size of a large bedroom with jetted tub, separate stall shower and double vanity sink.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hill
148-150 MANCHESTER PL
148-150 Manchester Place, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1st floor 2 BR 2 Full Bath apartment for rent. LR/DR combo, kitchen, Master BR has its own Full Bath. All tiled floor. Apt has dishwasher +Central AC. Washer and Dryer hook up available in apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
21 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,027
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
44 Parkway west
44 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome home! To this beautiful apartment in a prime location of Bloomfield. 1st floor 3 bedrooms with an open concept. Large living room, dinning room, and updated kitchen, all hardwood floors. Close to eateries,schools, shopping and transportation.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
731 Avenue A 11Z
731 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,394
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY MODERN 1 BR APT FOR RENT - BAYONNE - Property Id: 250945 --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --BREAKFAST BAR-- --HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED-- --LAUNDRY IN BUILDING-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --CLOSET
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Hackensack River Waterfront
17 Tottenham Ct
17 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent 4 bedroom townhouse at waterfront community - Property Id: 302338 Rent a Beautiful Luxury 4 bedroom townhouse with 2 full baths and two 1/2 baths with 2 car garage attached in gated water front community of Droyers Point of Jersey City.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
2 TOTTENHAM CT
2 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1866 sqft
This Home Has Plenty of Windows for Tons of Sunshine, Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances.
