apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
423 Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ with pool
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,259
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
1 Unit Available
University Heights
45 HOWARD CT
45 Howard Ct, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, dining room, living room, and kitchen condo in heart of downtown and university heights Newark. Great location within the Society Hill complex- quiet, enclosed court.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
20 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,015
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
31 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
7 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
3 PAULUSEN CT
3 Paulusen Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1491 sqft
2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and a 2 Car Garage - Stanford Model Triplex Town Home with NO BROKER FEE!!! This fantastic unit features open living room/ dining room with HARDWOOD FLOORS, modern kitchen, two bright bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
202 PARKER AVE
202 Parker Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,950
2BR Apt. on 2nd fl. Bonus Finish attic (2 rooms+closet) great for Home office or other rooms. Hardwood Floors, large kitchen, dishwasher, DR, and LR. Easy access to NYC commuter trains! Use of Laundry in basement.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
2 TOTTENHAM CT
2 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1866 sqft
This Home Has Plenty of Windows for Tons of Sunshine, Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
5 SMIT CT
5 Smit Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1491 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Stanford model Townhouse located in the sought after gated community of Droyers Point.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
55 WILLOW ST
55 Willow Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1398 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex Unit in gated Society Hill II community. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. All windows face open area and located at center of the Society Hill Central AC & Heat.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
41 LEE CT
41 Lee Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1444 sqft
EXTREMEMLY RARE 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner WATERFRONT Townhouse.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
11 WALNUT ST
11 Walnut Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1367 sqft
This Garden Home features a spacious living and dining room with luxurious tile floors, eat in kitchen with plenty of counter space, modern lighting, updated bathrooms, plenty of closet space, central air, security system, laundry area, parking and
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
4 TOTTENHAM CT
4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location.
1 Unit Available
123 MILLIGAN PL
123 Milligan Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
Bldg w/ on site superintendent, near Seton Hall U & only 4 blocks from Midtown Direct Train which travels to NYC in under 30 mins. Updated apt, laundry on site.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
10 TELLICHERRY CT
10 Tellicherry Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1491 sqft
The open Living/Dining room area has a large balcony which lets in plenty of sunshine. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets and a spacious pantry.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
53 BIRCH ST
53 Birch Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1988 sqft
The best of the best is now available!!! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Society Hill Townhouse with oversized family room and 2 car garage. This rare home please every real buyer.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
37 Cypress Street
37 Cypress Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1398 sqft
***NO BROKER FEE*** & ***PET FRIENDLY*** 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex located in Society Hill II @ Jersey City (gated community). Features a fireplace in living room. Living room also wired for surround sound.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
10 REDWOOD ST
10 Redwood Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1398 sqft
Considered by some to be one of the best locations in the community, this spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath duplex is located on a quiet street with tons of privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Newark
16 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
