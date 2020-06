112 BRUEN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED BROWNSTONE TWO STORY APARTMENT OFFER FOR RENT IN IRONBOUND SECTION OF NEWARK. FIRST FLOOR FEATURES LARGE LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES, SEPARATE DINNIG AREA ,HALF BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM. UPSTAIRS ARE 3 GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS WITH PLANTY OF CLOSETS AND FULL BATHROOM. UNIT COMES WITH BACK YARD AND FANTASTIC DECK GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING IN WARMER SEASONS. AMAZING LOCATION,COUPLE BLOCKS TO NEWARK PENN STATION, PRUDENTIAL CENTER, SCHOOLS AND RESTAURANTS.