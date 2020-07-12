/
upper roseville
306 Apartments for rent in Upper Roseville, Newark, NJ
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
479 Roseville Avenue
479 Roseville Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Newark. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 9th 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
704-706 N 6TH ST
704-706 North 6th Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of north Newark, centrally located to all forms of public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Roseville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
6 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
960 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
64 Park Avenue
64 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
701 sqft
The apartments at 64 Park Avenue are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
759 Highland Ave H8
759 Highland Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
759 HIGHLAND AVE, UNIT H8, NEWARK - Property Id: 309969 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Newark! Just a 6 minutes walk to Heller Pkwy & Lake St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in 40 min.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
72 N 7th St
72 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
21 minutes to NYC Private New House - Property Id: 309642 Very nice single family house for rent 21 minutes to NYC and walking distance to path close to everything Futures 3 bedroom walk in closet 1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
96 South 14th Street
96 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
333 Park Avenue
333 Park Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Renovated 1 bedroom Apartment Separate Kitchen Updated BathroomSpacious Living roomHardwood Flooring Heat Included3rd Floor Apt br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for the requirementsiP
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
227 Oraton Parkway S
227 North Oraton Parkway, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,107
500 sqft
Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment Spacious bedroomUpdated BathroomRenovated KitchenSpacious Living Room/Kitchen combo Hardwood Flooring Throughout Heat & Hot Water Included 3rd Floor Apt br Parking available -- additional charge br Close to
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
720 MILL ST UNIT G-11
720 Mill Street, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Rental Insurance required Rental price negotiable depending on income verification; most recent bank statement needed as well
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
151 Parker Street
151 Parker Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Parker Street Apartments - SECTION 8 WELCOME - Property Id: 92614 Beautiful, large apartments in a brick building on a quiet block in North Newark. One block away from Branch Brook Park. Section 8 applicants accepted.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
200 North 17th Street
200 North 17th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Applicants must verify all information directly with the owner's representative. Yale Kent does not own or manage this property at this time. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $49.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
44 Parkway west
44 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome home! To this beautiful apartment in a prime location of Bloomfield. 1st floor 3 bedrooms with an open concept. Large living room, dinning room, and updated kitchen, all hardwood floors. Close to eateries,schools, shopping and transportation.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Mt prospect
223 Mount Prospect Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Mt prospect 2.0 - Property Id: 312035 Beautiful property Gorgeous renovated units Large kitchen Large bedrooms Close to shopping and transportation 24 hour maintenance on site Utilities included in the rent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7 N 7th St
7 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Nice 3 bedroom apartment!! - Property Id: 302452 Nice 3 bedroom apartment!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302452 Property Id 302452 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5865016)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
63 CHARLES ST
63 Charles Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT. ONE WHICH IS A MASTER SUITE WITH A WALK IN CLOSET AND A MASTER BATHROOM. CUSTOMIZED CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES .
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
149 Parker St
149 Parker Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
149 Parker Street Apartments - Property Id: 309978 Brand new renovated 2BR apartment in a 2 story building in North Newark. New windows, appliances, and laminate flooring. 1 Block from beautiful Branch Brook Park. Section 8 Welcome.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 N 7th St
8 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Nice 3 bedroom apartment!! - Property Id: 308405 Nice 3 bedroom apartment!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308405 Property Id 308405 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5888071)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
175 Jerome Place
175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
46-48 5TH ST
46-48 5th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,950
Brand New construction 2nd floor apartment with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Washer/dryer hookup in the unit. Opened concept kitchen/dining/living room. Small pets allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
51 WILLIAM ST
51 William Street, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely size 2 bedrooms with 1 bath 1st floor apartment with ample of closet space with washer and dryer in the unit. No pets; No access to backyard or basement. Tenant has to bring their own refrigerator.
