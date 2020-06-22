4251 Mill Creek Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Winston-Salem features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fireplace, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Backyard Deck, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.