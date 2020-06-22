All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:41 PM

4251 Mill Creek Road

4251 Mill Creek Road · (402) 262-4700
Location

4251 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Town and Country Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1759 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Winston-Salem features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fireplace, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Backyard Deck, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 Mill Creek Road have any available units?
4251 Mill Creek Road has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 4251 Mill Creek Road have?
Some of 4251 Mill Creek Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4251 Mill Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
4251 Mill Creek Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 Mill Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4251 Mill Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 4251 Mill Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 4251 Mill Creek Road does offer parking.
Does 4251 Mill Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 Mill Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 Mill Creek Road have a pool?
No, 4251 Mill Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 4251 Mill Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 4251 Mill Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 Mill Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4251 Mill Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
