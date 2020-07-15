/
UNCG
Last updated July 15 2020
27 Apartments For Rent Near UNCG
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road, Greensboro, NC
Studio
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1109 sqft
Experience luxury at a new level at Hawthorne at Friendly, a brand new luxury apartment community offering upscale studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with market-leading amenities, custom designer features, and walkability to
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
Downtown Greensboro
414 Arlington Street
414 Arlington Street, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Vintage downstairs flat with formal rooms, high ceilings, great southern exposure, hardwood floors, pocket doors, 4 original fireplaces (now decorative) , modern kitchen with fridge, dishwasher, disposal, pantry, washer/dryer hookups.
Fisher Park
624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1
624 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
929 sqft
MOVE-IN READY -- upon application approval. Great Rental in Fisher Park. Like New Unit in Great Community! All Kitchen Appliances.
Starmount Forest
204 E Avondale Dr
204 East Avondale Drive, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Starmount House - Property Id: 236481 A rare find in the heart of Starmount Forest. 2 Masters, 1 on main. Very well maintained. Hardwoods, gas fireplace, sunroom, private backyard fenced with deck plus granite countertops in kitchen and baths.
College Hill
817 Spring Garden Street
817 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1264 sqft
817 Spring Garden Street Available 07/29/20 COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW! Do not apply until you have viewed in person. AVAILABLE DATE on our website RENTrrc.
Brice Street Area
1912 Walker Avenue
1912 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1367 sqft
1912 Walker Avenue Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful 3BR/2BA Bungalow Near UNCG - Beautiful, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow near UNCG. This vintage home offers beautiful trim and wood floors reflective of the era it was built.
Lindley Park
112 Northridge Street
112 Northridge Street, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
112 Northridge Street Available 06/25/19 2 Bedroom with Basement, Near Lindley Park Elementary and The Corner - Convenience is key with this property. Close to West Market and West Wendover, getting around Greensboro is a breeze with this property.
Lindley Park
916 South Lindell Road
916 South Lindell Road, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Duplex – Off Spring Garden Street. Must See! Like New & Great Value. Three Bedrooms and One Bathroom. Kitchen has: Stove and Refrigerator Washer & Dryer Hook-ups. Central Heat & Air - Gas Heat.
College Hill
926 Walker Avenue
926 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
COMING SOON - Rare 4 Bedroom Home in Historic College Hill! - UNDER RENOVATIONS! - Homes like 926 Walker Avenue don't become available often! This large, Victorian style home welcomes you with a large front porch and 2-story foyer.
1806 W. Friendly Avenue
1806 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1806 W. Friendly Avenue Available 07/21/20 Cute 3BR convenient to Friendly Center and UNCG - Hardwood floors run through this cozy home. As you enter you are welcomed by a fireplace.
Glenwood
1001 S Josephine Boyd St
1001 S Josephine Boyd St, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
988 sqft
1001 S Josephine Boyd St Available 07/30/20 COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW! Do not apply until you have viewed in person. AVAILABLE DATE on our website RENTrrc.
Old Irving Park
100 Sunset Circle #303
100 Sunset Circle, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
IRVING PARK condo - IRVING PARK condo..best view in Brookside at Irving Park. Top floor, end unit, water included, 2 bedroom-2 bath, unique built ins.
Glenwood
907 South Josephine Boyd St
907 S Josephine Boyd St, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1260 sqft
Spacious Unit Close to UNCG- Self Guided Tour Available! - Check out this three bedroom home with an open floor plan close to UNC-G and downtown Greensboro. This home comes with a large deck and spacious living room perfect for entertaining.
Rainbow - Meadowood
2010 Pine Bluff Street
2010 Pine Bluff Street, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
2010 Pine Bluff Street Available 07/22/20 Cute 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Near UNCG - Adorable 2 bedroom home with large living room. Big fenced back yard with storage building. Carport for small car. Convenient location to restaurants, highways, and shopping.
Downtown Greensboro
201 N Elm Street
201 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
Gorgeous views from this 2Br. unit at Center Pointe available partially furnished. 1 month lease preferred. No smoking, no pets. 24/7 concierge parking for up to two cars in the attached parking deck included in rent.
Westerwood
1110-2 West Friendly Avenue
1110 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
790 sqft
1110-2 West Friendly Avenue Available 08/10/20 Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath Located Near UNCG and Historic Greensboro - Newly renovated apartments conveniently located near UNCG on the corner of Tate St. and West Friendly Avenue.
Starmount Forest
107 REVERE DR
107 Revere Drive, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1487 sqft
Please note: Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $15 credit and background check. All brick ranch in great location! Enjoy the peaceful and serene surroundings of this gorgeous fenced yard.
Arlington Park
607 Lucerne St
607 Lucerne Street, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
922 sqft
Well Maintained 3BR/1BA Close to Downtown Greensboro! - Cute, well-maintained 3 bedroom,1 bath close to downtown Greensboro near shopping and restaurants! This home features a cozy living room with plenty of natural sunlight and large eat-in kitchen
Oakgrove
320 Lawrence Street
320 Lawrence Street, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1314 sqft
Now available is this gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home located right off of Randleman Rd in Greensboro.
Glenwood
819 Lexington Avenue
819 Lexington Avenue, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Ideal location near UNCG. Spacious front porch. Up to four bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Living room, large kitchen. washer/dryer hookups. Available now.
Cumberland
405 N Dudley Street
405 North Dudley Street, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Move in ready spacious ranch home with fresh painted and new flooring. All appliances in kitchen. Separate DR & LR with vaulted ceilings.
Downtown Greensboro
113 N. Church St. #304
113 North Church Street, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Governors Court penthouse !! - Spectacular downtown location !! Top of Governors Court. Oversized Loft/studio with 2 baths, includes W/D, and ALL UTILITIES. Exposed brick wall with extra large balcony.
College Hill
217 McIver Street
217 Mciver Street, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
FREE PARKING!! Water included. Off campus housing on campus across from the science building and 1 block from the School of Music. Spacious 1BR/1BA. 660 sq ft. Galley kitchen. Available mid-July.