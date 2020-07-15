Apartment List
14 Apartments For Rent Near Guilford College

25 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
5 Units Available
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1199 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greensboro's premier boutique community - Piedmont Place Apartments.
15 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
9 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$823
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
917 sqft
Modern homes with extra storage and brushed nickel hardware. Community highlights include a sand volleyball court, picnic area, and coffee bar. Easy access to I-73 and Piedmont Triad International Airport.
15 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
9 Units Available
Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$819
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1450 sqft
Fitness center, pool, multimedia theater and clubhouse with coffee bar. Apartment units have intrusion alarms, washer/dryer hookups, key fob access and bike storage. Near Friendly Road in Greensboro's popular Guilford College area.

Hamilton Hills
4847-B Tower Road
4847 Tower Rd, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
4847-B Tower Road Available 07/28/20 Great 3BR townhome on Tower Road in Hamilton Village - This unit has heat pump and central air. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.

5623 Fellowship Drive
5623 Fellowship Drive, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
5623 Fellowship Drive Available 08/21/20 2 Bedroom Townhome in Mcalister's Place! - Don't miss this stunning 2 bedroom property available in Mcalister's Place. This home boasts a spacious living room you will enjoy spending your nights in.

660 Friendway Rd
660 Friendway Road, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Guilford College Townhome - Property Id: 4864 Premier Guilford College location with easy access to I-40 & 73 and close to shopping, restaurants & colleges. Gorgeous townhome with a cozy screened porch.

6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A
6702 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1034 sqft
6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW – Avail. Date at RENTrrc.

4339 Carlys Way
4339 Carly's Way, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very Nice Townhome In Greensboro NC - Very nice townhome in Greensboro NC. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths PLUS a loft. 1 1/2 story end unit. Back storage and patio. Cute front porch. Neighborhood pool. Close to highways, dining and shopping.

806 Dolly Madison Rd. L
806 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Friendly Ave. brick townhome - 3 Bedroom-2.5 bath luxurious brick townhome. This townhome has a lot of custom features, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, located in a great location. Attached garage, LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED !! (RLNE4085027)

Starmount Forest
107 REVERE DR
107 Revere Drive, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1487 sqft
Please note: Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $15 credit and background check. All brick ranch in great location! Enjoy the peaceful and serene surroundings of this gorgeous fenced yard.

