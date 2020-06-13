Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

155 Apartments for rent in Winston-Salem, NC

Downtown Winston Salem
Ardmore
Town And Country Estates
Mount Tabor
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
7 Units Available
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$685
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
864 sqft
Move in Now and Get Up to One Month Free! Two Bedrooms starting at $799 Two bed/ two bath with 12 month lease. 1/2 month rent free on a 6 month lease. Restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
Westend
56 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
Windsor Estates
12 Units Available
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$722
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
$
Ardmore
35 Units Available
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
19 Units Available
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1243 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$780
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
86 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Atwood Acres
8 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
19 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$615
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1089 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
28 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
5 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 05:37am
Town and Country Estates
29 Units Available
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$648
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
5 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
6 Units Available
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$749
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$845
1151 sqft
Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mount Tabor
13 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1595 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
13 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$655
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.

Median Rent in Winston-Salem

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Winston-Salem is $675, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $824.
Studio
$656
1 Bed
$675
2 Beds
$824
3+ Beds
$1,145
City Guide: Winston-Salem
Small-town Southern charm and big city industry: Winston-Salem, North Carolina is the double city that packs a punch. Founded in the 1850s and 1750s respectively, Winston and Salem were officially joined in 1913 and keep their colonial heritage to this day. The town may be most well known for its industrial contributions, being home to such well-known companies as Reynolds American (Camel cigarettes), Wachovia Bank & Trust, Hanes clothing company, and Krispy Kreme doughnuts. In addition t...
All the Basic Know-How

Pricing and Quality Some housing types here are more prominent than others. Detached single-family houses are very common, with apartment complexes and larger apartment or condominium buildings plentiful, as well. Smaller apartment buildings and town homes are also present, though not as abundant. In most areas of the city, apartments rarely go over $700 - $900 a month for a 2 or 3 bedroom, and can be as little as $300 - $400 a month depending on where you’re renting. Houses of the same caliber are slightly more expensive, going from $500 to the mid-1000s, again depending on location. As far as quality goes, what you’ll find depends on where you’re looking and whom you’re renting from:

  • Appliances and Amenities: Complexes or larger, newer apartment buildings often have a pool, patio, or other recreational facilities, and will usually have a parking lot or covered parking area. Some apartments come with a washer and/or dryer already installed, but many of them simply have hook-ups for you to provide your own. Similarly, most places will provide kitchen appliances such as a stove and refrigerator, but anything beyond that isn’t always standard.

  • Utilities: Air conditioning is a given in any apartment for the hot summer months. Central and window A/C units are plentiful, and heating comes in a variety of types, including electric, central, or oil-pump. It isn’t common to have many utilities included, except for water or trash, especially in smaller buildings.

  • Pets: Some places will allow pets (and yet many don’t). A deposit of up to $200 is often required, but watch out for breed or weight restrictions. If you have a lovable furry member of the family, always ask about the building’s pet policy to make sure they’ll be able to come with you.

Jump In!

Websites (Like the one you’re already on) and apartment listings both on and offline are your best bet for finding your place. Luckily, it’s not uncommon to find rent specials and low security deposit deals in Winston-Salem, especially in larger complexes and communities or buildings that are owned by larger management companies.

A Taste of the Terrain

Winston-Salem has a population of over 200,000, brimming with families, married young professionals, and college students attending the city’s many universities. The neighborhoods range from high-class historic neighborhoods to quaint, tree-lined streets, to more urban rental territory. On the whole, the west side is statistically more desireable and thus, more expensive. Here’s a taste of some of the many communities around the city:

Downtown/ Arts District:

The center of the city, rather unsurprisingly, sports mostly renters. Condos and apartment complexes of all kinds stack upwards in the hip, urban downtown area. The arts district along Trade Street, full of galleries, studios, and shops for every craft, is dotted with colorful murals.

West End: One of the most expensive areas, West End was once home to the wealthy tobacco and textile families, including R.J. Reynolds, himself! Its range of historic houses date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with many apartments in the area, as well. Motorized trolleys take folks to West End’s abundant shopping and dining in this section of Winston-Salem.

Ardmore: This is the largest historic district in the city. It’s a neighborhood of old cottages and bungalows, with some smaller apartment complexes. Ardmore is bordered by two of the city’s regional medical centers, which employ a large portion of the population. If you move here and don’t have a job in the medical sector, don’t worry about it too much, the only possible issue would be not getting a medical joke, should one come up.

Old Salem: The site of Salem’s original settlement, with 70% original-construction houses and buildings dating back to the 1750s. This area has mostly single-family homes with some apartments, and contains many museums and historic cultural or tourist attractions. If you ever find yourself complaining about said tourists, we’ll try to refrain from dropping a “We told you so” bomb.

Buena Vista: Wealthy and suburban, this neighborhood sports beautiful streets lined in oak trees, and we all know how cool those look. The area deals mostly with houses and smaller apartment buildings, so if you’re a family looking to relocate, kids and all, this is probably your best bet, assuming it fits your price range. The dwellings here aren’t as old as many other parts of the city, but are more on the expensive side.

Peace Haven: A quiet area (with a name like “Peace Haven,” who would’ve guessed?) with an equal number of homes and apartments. Here, you’ll get some easy access to downtown and the nearby shopping districts, including Hanes Mall, one of the largest in North Carolina.

Getting Around

As a whole, Winston-Salem is a very suburban city. Most inhabitants travel by car on a daily basis, though the Winston-Salem Transit Authority does run 27 weekly bus routes that operate from early morning hours to midnight Monday through Saturday and serve hundreds of patrons a day.

Winston-Salem is a charming little city of many talents and trades. So whether you’re moving there to settle down in a quiet area with your family, jump on the industrial train, or just sit on the porch in your rocking chair and soak up the North Carolina charm, you’re bound to find your new digs in no time.

June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report. Winston-Salem rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winston-Salem rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Winston-Salem rents held steady over the past month

Winston-Salem rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Winston-Salem stand at $676 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. Winston-Salem's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Winston-Salem, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Winston-Salem rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Winston-Salem, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Winston-Salem is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Winston-Salem's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% rise in Winston-Salem.
    • While Winston-Salem's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winston-Salem than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Winston-Salem.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Winston Salem’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Winston Salem renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...

    View full Winston-Salem Renter Survey

    Here’s how Winston-Salem ranks on:

    B
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    A+
    Affordability
    A-
    Quality of schools
    A
    Social Life
    A
    Weather
    B+
    Commute time
    B
    State and local taxes
    A-
    Public transit
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Winston Salem’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Winston Salem renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key findings in Winston Salem include the following:

    • Winston Salem renters gave their city a B overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Winston Salem were affordability (A+), weather (A), social life (A) and pet-friendliness (A).
    • The areas of concern to Winston Salem renters are recreational activities (B-), jobs and career opportunities (B), safety and low crime rate (B) and state and local taxes (B).
    • Winston Salem did relatively poorly compared to other cities in North Carolina, including Charlotte (A-), Raleigh (A) and Asheville (A).
    • Winston Salem earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including Atlanta, GA (B), Portland, OR (B) and Dallas, TX (B).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "It’s a small town but the downtown is cool and there are a lot of parks." – Regan C.
    • "Great people, culture and faith community. There is a lot to do. The area is well kept. Healthy living is common practice." – Jesse H.
    • "I wish it was safer to walk or jog." – Anon.
    • "New bars and restaurants seem to be opening every day. Winston Salem is growing and evolving. I love the diversity here and the thriving arts scene. Many of the old mills and factories are being renovated and turned into lofts and apartments." – Jessica S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Winston-Salem?
    In Winston-Salem, the median rent is $656 for a studio, $675 for a 1-bedroom, $824 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,145 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Winston-Salem, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Winston-Salem?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Winston-Salem include Downtown Winston Salem, Ardmore, Town And Country Estates, and Mount Tabor.
    How pet-friendly is Winston-Salem?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Winston-Salem received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Winston-Salem?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Winston-Salem received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Winston-Salem?
    Winston-Salem renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Winston-Salem did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Winston-Salem?
    Winston-Salem renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Winston-Salem did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Winston-Salem?
    Some of the colleges located in the Winston-Salem area include Forsyth Technical Community College, Wake Forest University, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Winston-Salem State University, and Guilford College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Winston-Salem?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Winston-Salem from include Charlotte, Greensboro, Concord, High Point, and Huntersville.

