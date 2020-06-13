155 Apartments for rent in Winston-Salem, NC📍
1 of 32
1 of 23
1 of 5
1 of 43
1 of 74
1 of 3
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 4
1 of 17
1 of 44
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 6
Pricing and Quality Some housing types here are more prominent than others. Detached single-family houses are very common, with apartment complexes and larger apartment or condominium buildings plentiful, as well. Smaller apartment buildings and town homes are also present, though not as abundant. In most areas of the city, apartments rarely go over $700 - $900 a month for a 2 or 3 bedroom, and can be as little as $300 - $400 a month depending on where you’re renting. Houses of the same caliber are slightly more expensive, going from $500 to the mid-1000s, again depending on location. As far as quality goes, what you’ll find depends on where you’re looking and whom you’re renting from:
Appliances and Amenities: Complexes or larger, newer apartment buildings often have a pool, patio, or other recreational facilities, and will usually have a parking lot or covered parking area. Some apartments come with a washer and/or dryer already installed, but many of them simply have hook-ups for you to provide your own. Similarly, most places will provide kitchen appliances such as a stove and refrigerator, but anything beyond that isn’t always standard.
Utilities: Air conditioning is a given in any apartment for the hot summer months. Central and window A/C units are plentiful, and heating comes in a variety of types, including electric, central, or oil-pump. It isn’t common to have many utilities included, except for water or trash, especially in smaller buildings.
Pets: Some places will allow pets (and yet many don’t). A deposit of up to $200 is often required, but watch out for breed or weight restrictions. If you have a lovable furry member of the family, always ask about the building’s pet policy to make sure they’ll be able to come with you.
Websites (Like the one you’re already on) and apartment listings both on and offline are your best bet for finding your place. Luckily, it’s not uncommon to find rent specials and low security deposit deals in Winston-Salem, especially in larger complexes and communities or buildings that are owned by larger management companies.
Winston-Salem has a population of over 200,000, brimming with families, married young professionals, and college students attending the city’s many universities. The neighborhoods range from high-class historic neighborhoods to quaint, tree-lined streets, to more urban rental territory. On the whole, the west side is statistically more desireable and thus, more expensive. Here’s a taste of some of the many communities around the city:
Downtown/ Arts District:
The center of the city, rather unsurprisingly, sports mostly renters. Condos and apartment complexes of all kinds stack upwards in the hip, urban downtown area. The arts district along Trade Street, full of galleries, studios, and shops for every craft, is dotted with colorful murals.
West End: One of the most expensive areas, West End was once home to the wealthy tobacco and textile families, including R.J. Reynolds, himself! Its range of historic houses date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with many apartments in the area, as well. Motorized trolleys take folks to West End’s abundant shopping and dining in this section of Winston-Salem.
Ardmore: This is the largest historic district in the city. It’s a neighborhood of old cottages and bungalows, with some smaller apartment complexes. Ardmore is bordered by two of the city’s regional medical centers, which employ a large portion of the population. If you move here and don’t have a job in the medical sector, don’t worry about it too much, the only possible issue would be not getting a medical joke, should one come up.
Old Salem: The site of Salem’s original settlement, with 70% original-construction houses and buildings dating back to the 1750s. This area has mostly single-family homes with some apartments, and contains many museums and historic cultural or tourist attractions. If you ever find yourself complaining about said tourists, we’ll try to refrain from dropping a “We told you so” bomb.
Buena Vista: Wealthy and suburban, this neighborhood sports beautiful streets lined in oak trees, and we all know how cool those look. The area deals mostly with houses and smaller apartment buildings, so if you’re a family looking to relocate, kids and all, this is probably your best bet, assuming it fits your price range. The dwellings here aren’t as old as many other parts of the city, but are more on the expensive side.
Peace Haven: A quiet area (with a name like “Peace Haven,” who would’ve guessed?) with an equal number of homes and apartments. Here, you’ll get some easy access to downtown and the nearby shopping districts, including Hanes Mall, one of the largest in North Carolina.
As a whole, Winston-Salem is a very suburban city. Most inhabitants travel by car on a daily basis, though the Winston-Salem Transit Authority does run 27 weekly bus routes that operate from early morning hours to midnight Monday through Saturday and serve hundreds of patrons a day.
Winston-Salem is a charming little city of many talents and trades. So whether you’re moving there to settle down in a quiet area with your family, jump on the industrial train, or just sit on the porch in your rocking chair and soak up the North Carolina charm, you’re bound to find your new digs in no time.
June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report. Winston-Salem rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winston-Salem rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report. Winston-Salem rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winston-Salem rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Winston-Salem rents held steady over the past month
Winston-Salem rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Winston-Salem stand at $676 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. Winston-Salem's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in North Carolina
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Winston-Salem, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
- Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Winston-Salem rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Winston-Salem, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Winston-Salem is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Winston-Salem's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% rise in Winston-Salem.
- While Winston-Salem's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winston-Salem than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Winston-Salem.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Winston Salem’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Winston Salem renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...
Here’s how Winston-Salem ranks on:
Apartment List has released Winston Salem’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Winston Salem renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."
Key findings in Winston Salem include the following:
- Winston Salem renters gave their city a B overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Winston Salem were affordability (A+), weather (A), social life (A) and pet-friendliness (A).
- The areas of concern to Winston Salem renters are recreational activities (B-), jobs and career opportunities (B), safety and low crime rate (B) and state and local taxes (B).
- Winston Salem did relatively poorly compared to other cities in North Carolina, including Charlotte (A-), Raleigh (A) and Asheville (A).
- Winston Salem earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including Atlanta, GA (B), Portland, OR (B) and Dallas, TX (B).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "It’s a small town but the downtown is cool and there are a lot of parks." – Regan C.
- "Great people, culture and faith community. There is a lot to do. The area is well kept. Healthy living is common practice." – Jesse H.
- "I wish it was safer to walk or jog." – Anon.
- "New bars and restaurants seem to be opening every day. Winston Salem is growing and evolving. I love the diversity here and the thriving arts scene. Many of the old mills and factories are being renovated and turned into lofts and apartments." – Jessica S.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.