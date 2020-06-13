155 Apartments for rent in Winston-Salem, NC

A Taste of the Terrain

Winston-Salem has a population of over 200,000, brimming with families, married young professionals, and college students attending the city’s many universities. The neighborhoods range from high-class historic neighborhoods to quaint, tree-lined streets, to more urban rental territory. On the whole, the west side is statistically more desireable and thus, more expensive. Here’s a taste of some of the many communities around the city:

Downtown/ Arts District:

The center of the city, rather unsurprisingly, sports mostly renters. Condos and apartment complexes of all kinds stack upwards in the hip, urban downtown area. The arts district along Trade Street, full of galleries, studios, and shops for every craft, is dotted with colorful murals.

West End: One of the most expensive areas, West End was once home to the wealthy tobacco and textile families, including R.J. Reynolds, himself! Its range of historic houses date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with many apartments in the area, as well. Motorized trolleys take folks to West End’s abundant shopping and dining in this section of Winston-Salem.

Ardmore: This is the largest historic district in the city. It’s a neighborhood of old cottages and bungalows, with some smaller apartment complexes. Ardmore is bordered by two of the city’s regional medical centers, which employ a large portion of the population. If you move here and don’t have a job in the medical sector, don’t worry about it too much, the only possible issue would be not getting a medical joke, should one come up.

Old Salem: The site of Salem’s original settlement, with 70% original-construction houses and buildings dating back to the 1750s. This area has mostly single-family homes with some apartments, and contains many museums and historic cultural or tourist attractions. If you ever find yourself complaining about said tourists, we’ll try to refrain from dropping a “We told you so” bomb.

Buena Vista: Wealthy and suburban, this neighborhood sports beautiful streets lined in oak trees, and we all know how cool those look. The area deals mostly with houses and smaller apartment buildings, so if you’re a family looking to relocate, kids and all, this is probably your best bet, assuming it fits your price range. The dwellings here aren’t as old as many other parts of the city, but are more on the expensive side.

Peace Haven: A quiet area (with a name like “Peace Haven,” who would’ve guessed?) with an equal number of homes and apartments. Here, you’ll get some easy access to downtown and the nearby shopping districts, including Hanes Mall, one of the largest in North Carolina.