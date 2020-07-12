/
/
/
downtown winston salem
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
143 Apartments for rent in Downtown Winston-Salem, Winston-Salem, NC
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
12 Units Available
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
51 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 10:15pm
21 Units Available
Nissen Building Apartments
310 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1207 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a stunning iconic 18-story historic high-rise property.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
State-of-the-art fitness center with half-court basketball, two-lane bowling alley, gym and more. On-site Kimpton restaurant. Units boast city views with large double-pane windows. Concierge and valet provided.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
620 W First Street
620 West 1st Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
Top floor unit with stainless appliances and hardwood floors. Common coin laundry in the basement and off-street parking. Come check out a key at our office today!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
624 W First Street
624 West 1st Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
Great main level unit in Downtown WS! Stove and fridge. Tile and hardwood floors. Walk-in closet and large bath. Heat Pump & Central A/C, On-Site Coin-Op Laundry, Off-Street Parking, Water Included.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
315 Spruce Street
315 Spruce Street North, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully remodeled condo in the YMCA building. Right around the corner to 4th St restaurants, entertainment. HW floors, open floor plan. Kitchen features quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Each bedroom features its own bath.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Winston-Salem
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
61 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
26 Units Available
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1512 Lomond Street
1512 Lomond Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
812 sqft
Sprague St. / Waughtown Area - Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath with heatpump/A/C, range, refrigerator. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2400 Ivy Ave
2400 Ivy Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
1 Bedroom Duplex Situated In Front of Blum Park - 1 bedroom 1 bath ready for you! Front deck area with view of Blum Park. Spacious living room. Plank flooring throughout most of home. HVAC system. Appliances include refrigerator and stove.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1901 N. Dunleith Ave.
1901 North Dunleith Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1904 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 3 Bedroom house with a Bonus Room in Winston-Salem! - Appointments by email only. Newly renovated 3 bedrooms with additional Bonus room, 3 bath home in Winston-Salem with new flooring and freshly painted throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2712 NW Greenway Avenue
2712 Greenway Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2712 NW Greenway Avenue in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
909 Shuman Street
909 Shuman Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1 sqft
Updated, one-level, sunny midcentury all-brick home on quiet cul-de-sac, near downtown Winston-Salem . (Yard and exterior maintenance included in monthly rental price.
1 of 10
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
620 Laurel Street
620 Laurel Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR/2BA, Remodeled, Hardwoods Living & Dining Rooms, Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counters, SS S/R/DW/Micro, WD, Front & Rear Porch, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Off Street Parking.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
323 E. 16th St
323 East 16th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
5 Bedrooms
$950
1514 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Waiting for You! - Vinyl plank flooring throughout for easy cleaning. Central air & heat. Range and Refrigerator are included. All electric. New kitchen cabinets and counter top. Minutes from downtown Winston-Salem.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
906 GRAY AVE.
906 North Gray Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1391 sqft
Charming 2BR/1.5 BA home! - Charming 2BR/1.5 BA home. Large living room. Formal dining room and study.. Main level half bath with washer/dryer connections. 2 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Fully fenced yard. Concrete Driveway.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
256 West End Boulevard
256 West End Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Charming 2BR/ 2 bath home in the heart of West End District, in downtown Winston Salem. Home features original hardwood floors, rocking chair front porch, and updated bathrooms. Master BR has walk in closet and french doors leading to back porch.