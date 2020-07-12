/
/
/
westend
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
142 Apartments for rent in Westend, Winston-Salem, NC
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
61 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Westend
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
12 Units Available
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
51 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
26 Units Available
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 10:15pm
21 Units Available
Nissen Building Apartments
310 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1207 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a stunning iconic 18-story historic high-rise property.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
State-of-the-art fitness center with half-court basketball, two-lane bowling alley, gym and more. On-site Kimpton restaurant. Units boast city views with large double-pane windows. Concierge and valet provided.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1013 Lockland Avenue
1013 Lockland Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
992 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home In The Ardmore Area! - Newly installed carpet. Features include stove and washer/dryer connections. Spacious basement area. Electric A/C, gas heat. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2026 Elizabeth Avenue
2026 Elizabeth Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2194 sqft
Large Ardmore Home - Ardmore: Great two story home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Huge sun room. Appliances include Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Two zone electric heat and air conditioning.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
620 W First Street
620 West 1st Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
Top floor unit with stainless appliances and hardwood floors. Common coin laundry in the basement and off-street parking. Come check out a key at our office today!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
909 Shuman Street
909 Shuman Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1 sqft
Updated, one-level, sunny midcentury all-brick home on quiet cul-de-sac, near downtown Winston-Salem . (Yard and exterior maintenance included in monthly rental price.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
859 Fenimore Street
859 Fenimore Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Home in Ardmore 2/3 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms,1 Car Basement Garage. Master Bedroom on main. Upstairs another bedroom with full bath and plenty of closet space. Large Living room and Dining Room Combo.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
668 BRENT STREET
668 Brent Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
- THIS GROUND LEVEL DUPLEX APARTMENT IS IN GOOD CONDITION INCLUDING HARDWOOD FLOORS; EAT-IN KITCHEN; BASEMENT IS UNFINISHED BUT WITH GOOD STORAGE; NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (RLNE3524770)
1 of 10
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
620 Laurel Street
620 Laurel Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR/2BA, Remodeled, Hardwoods Living & Dining Rooms, Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counters, SS S/R/DW/Micro, WD, Front & Rear Porch, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Off Street Parking.
1 of 11
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
2016 Colonial Place
2016 Colonial Place, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
4BR/2BA, Dining Room, Den, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, SS S/R/DW/Micro, W/D, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Hardwood Floors, 1-Car Basement Garage, Basement (Can Be Damp-Sump Pump).
1 of 34
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
924 S Hawthorne Road
924 South Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Ardmore-Newly updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home - ARDMORE-4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Ardmore-Kitchen has been updated with freshly painted cabinets, new countertops and new dishwasher. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2058 Craig Street
2058 Craig Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2178 sqft
Very unique open floor plan home. Huge living room/dining room area with gas fireplace. Large eat in kitchen open to sunroom with gas fireplace. Massive master suite takes up the whole upstairs. Duel closets with lots of room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
624 W First Street
624 West 1st Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
Great main level unit in Downtown WS! Stove and fridge. Tile and hardwood floors. Walk-in closet and large bath. Heat Pump & Central A/C, On-Site Coin-Op Laundry, Off-Street Parking, Water Included.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
315 Spruce Street
315 Spruce Street North, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully remodeled condo in the YMCA building. Right around the corner to 4th St restaurants, entertainment. HW floors, open floor plan. Kitchen features quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Each bedroom features its own bath.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1264 W 4th Street
1264 West 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled and refreshed 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a historic triplex home. All utilities included! Fresh paint throughout. Hardwood floors refinished.