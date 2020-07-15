/
36 Apartments For Rent Near Forsyth Tech
Westend
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Winston-Salem
Nissen Building Apartments
310 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1207 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a stunning iconic 18-story historic high-rise property.
Westdale
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Ardmore
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Falcon Pointe
1901 Falcon Point Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
946 sqft
Falcon Pointe is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood with a view of the city skyline and mature landscaping. However, we are located within minutes to Hanes Mall, I-40, Business 40, Baptist Hospital, and Forsyth Hospital.
Ardmore
2125 Elgin Road
2125 Elgin Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1002 sqft
2125 Elgin Road Available 05/01/20 Adorable 3BR Ardmore Cottage w/fenced back yard off Miller St. - Well maintained 3BR/1.5BA cottage in the heart of historic Ardmore. Just off Miller St with close proximity to both hospitals.
Downtown Winston-Salem
624 W First Street
624 West 1st Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
Great main level unit in Downtown WS! Stove and fridge. Tile and hardwood floors. Walk-in closet and large bath. Heat Pump & Central A/C, On-Site Coin-Op Laundry, Off-Street Parking, Water Included.
West Highlands
2016 Colonial Place
2016 Colonial Place, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
4BR/2BA, Dining Room, Den, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, SS S/R/DW/Micro, W/D, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Hardwood Floors, 1-Car Basement Garage, Basement (Can Be Damp-Sump Pump).
West Salem
620 Laurel Street
620 Laurel Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR/2BA, Remodeled, Hardwoods Living & Dining Rooms, Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counters, SS S/R/DW/Micro, WD, Front & Rear Porch, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Off Street Parking.
Knollwood Manor
2821 DEERWOOD DRIVE
2821 Deerwood Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1392 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath Home Available in Ardmore - 3 bdroom, 2 bath ranch style single family home located in Ardmore. House has a carport and patio area; carpet and hardwood flooring; kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave.
1801 Grand Silo Way
1801 Grand Silo Way, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1449 sqft
3 bedrroom, 2 bath townhome with 2 car attached garage - Heritage Park Townhomes-3 bedroom, 2 bath unit. 2 car attached garage. Large open floor plan-Kitchen looks into large den and eating area. Beautiful patio off den. Spacious laundry room.
Hootstown
1320 Brewer Road
1320 Brewer Road, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1320 Brewer Road Available 08/01/20 NICE & CUTE HOME IN SOUTH WINSTON-SALEM! - Nice 2-bedroom, 1-bath home with mostly wood floors.
Crystal Towers
256 West End Boulevard
256 West End Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Charming 2BR/ 2 bath home in the heart of West End District, in downtown Winston Salem. Home features original hardwood floors, rocking chair front porch, and updated bathrooms. Master BR has walk in closet and french doors leading to back porch.
Washington Park
100 W Sprague Street
100 West Sprague Street, Winston-Salem, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Located in the beautiful Washington Park Historic District! Home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, spacious dining room and living room.
Heather Hills
136 Troonsway Road
136 Troonsway Road, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly remodeled condo. Brand new Appliances. Excellent location just minutes from shopping, banking, hospitals, and Downtown Winston. Enclosed Garage. Spacious back deck to enjoy. Washer/Dryer connection. Water service is included.
British Woods
2240 Sunderland Road 61-N
2240 Sunderland Road, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
British Woods Condo available! - Nice upper level condo with newer carpet and other upgrades! Condo has large living areas plus indoor storage.
Country Club
361 Grand Court
361 Grand Court, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
LARGE BUENA VISTA HOME! - Wow! Main level has foyer with slate tiles, living room with wood floors, dining room with wood floors, kitchen with breakfast nook (vinyl flooring), 1/2 bath (vinyl), Den with fireplace and built-in desk (vinyl), sun room
1959 Ardmore Road
1959 Ardmore Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Well maintained 3 bed/ 1.5 bath ranch style home in desirable Winston Salem location. Home features a large living room and den, eat-in kitchen, and back deck overlooking a large backyard and wooden lot.
Ardmore
668 BRENT STREET
668 Brent Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
- THIS GROUND LEVEL DUPLEX APARTMENT IS IN GOOD CONDITION INCLUDING HARDWOOD FLOORS; EAT-IN KITCHEN; BASEMENT IS UNFINISHED BUT WITH GOOD STORAGE; NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (RLNE3524770)
Ardmore
2389 Jefferson Avenue
2389 Jefferson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1317 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 full bath home in the heart of ardmore! Convenient to hospitals, shopping, schools, and parks. Features spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Large backyard w/plenty of gardening space.
North Carolina School of the Arts
203 Haled Street
203 Haled Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
Charming 2BR/1BA Minutes from UNCSA, Downtown Winston-Salem! - 2BR/1BA Home Convenient to UNCSA, Downtown Winston-Salem! Hardwood floors. Recently remodeled bathroom with 5' shower. New 14" of attic insulation for energy efficiency.
Ardmore
924 S Hawthorne Road
924 South Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Ardmore-Newly updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home - ARDMORE-4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Ardmore-Kitchen has been updated with freshly painted cabinets, new countertops and new dishwasher. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout home.
Cross Winds
1880 North Winds Drive
1880 North Winds Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
CROSSWINDS! Location Location Location for This Townhome - 2-story townhome with finished basement! Main level has entry, kitchen with breakfast nook, and great room with fireplace. Main level bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Full bath.
Ardmore
2523-D Miller Park Circle
2523 Miller Park Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location for this cute 1 bedroom upper level condo! - Check out this 1 bedroom, 1 bath upper level condo with hardwood floors that is SOOOOO convenient to Baptist Hospital, Thruway Shopping Center, Starbucks, Miller Park and