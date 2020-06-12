Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

6 Apartments for rent in Asheboro, NC

📍

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
261 GUM STREET
261 Gum Street, Asheboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4591670)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2276 N. Fayetteville St
2276 North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$999
1370 sqft
2276 N. Fayetteville St Available 07/01/20 Largest 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available $999/mo - $0-Deposit - Spread out and get some space in this ... Comfortable 3 bedroom-1,370 Sq ft apartment home Available @ Madison Heights in Asheboro, NC.
Results within 1 mile of Asheboro

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
523 OAKGROVE ROAD
523 Oakgrove Road, Randolph County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
- 784 SQ. FT., 2 BDRM 1 BA HOME, EXTRA ROOM AT BACK OF HOUSE, W/D CONN, 1 CAR GARAGE, OFWA-FURNACE, WINDOW A/C UNIT IN LIVING ROOM, REMC, WELL WATER, RANDOLPH OIL, NO PETS. (RLNE4946791)
Results within 5 miles of Asheboro

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1826-E N. Elm Street
1826 North Carolina Highway 42, Randolph County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1140 sqft
- This immaculate Irving Park condo has 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. water is included, and this unit has central heat and air. The walls are freshly painted and the carpets are also fresh.
Results within 10 miles of Asheboro

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5479 ANTIOCH CHURCH RD
5479 Antioch Church Road, Randolph County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN A COUNTRY SETTING - 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN A COUNTRY SETTING. TOTALLY RENOVATED. HEAT PUMP/CENTRAL AIR. CARPORT. OUT BUILDING WITH 2 SHEDS OFF THE SIDE OF BUILDING. W/D CONNECTIONS.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6670 RANDALL HURLEY RD.
6670 Randall Hurley Road, Randolph County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
672 sqft
2008 Singlewide mobile home, 2 bdrm 1 ba, heat pump, metal carport and storage building.

Median Rent in Asheboro

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Asheboro is $589, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $696.
Studio
$526
1 Bed
$589
2 Beds
$696
City GuideAsheboro
If you're looking for an apartment in Asheboro, then get ready for some great local tips on renting and living in the heart of North Carolina. We've got everything you need to know right here, so sit back and enjoy this quick Asheboro, NC renter's guide.
Life in Asheboro

Asheboro is the center piece of North Carolina... a centerpiece of gently rolling hills, ancient mountains, diverse, hard-working locals, and one very large zoo. This life in the heart of North Carolina can be rented at very affordable rates, too. There are cheap apartments for rent, adorable little rental homes, townhomes, and even some low-cost luxury communities. Rental homes tend to be tiny ranchers and trailer homes, many of which can be found at lower rates than nearby apartments. So, whether you're looking for the privacy of a rental home or the convenience of apartment life, you are sure to find exactly what you need without busting your budget.

Amenities are the name of the game when it comes to apartments for rent in Asheboro. The West Point Luxury Apartments, for example, come with a resort-style saltwater swimming pool, playground, gym, clubhouse with Wi-Fi and flat screen TV's, hiking trails, ponds, sand volleyball, laundry facilities, group exercise classes, and a dog park. That's plenty of affordable luxury for both you and your furry friends. Hanover Court rivals this long list of amenities with lower rental rates, more swimming pools and laundry facilities, as well as a gym, tennis court, and plenty of picnic areas. So, no matter what price you pay, you are sure to find plenty of fun, convenient, and even lavish luxuries around here.

Pet owners rejoice! Asheboro is full of pet-friendly pads, many of which can be found near parks and nice, wide-open spaces that make for some great doggie play areas. Though some landlords and rental properties may impose size restrictions, there are still plenty of places where big-dog owners are more than welcome.

That's the A-boro life for you. Much like a jalapeño-peach pie, it's sweet with just enough spice to keep things interesting. Enjoy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Asheboro?
In Asheboro, the median rent is $526 for a studio, $589 for a 1-bedroom, $696 for a 2-bedroom, and $932 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Asheboro, check out our monthly Asheboro Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Asheboro?
Some of the colleges located in the Asheboro area include Guilford College, Catawba College, Central Piedmont Community College, Forsyth Technical Community College, and High Point University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Asheboro?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Asheboro from include Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill, and Concord.

