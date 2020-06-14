Apartment List
/
NC
/
winston salem
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

40 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winston-Salem, NC

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Westend
54 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Windsor Estates
12 Units Available
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$722
684 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
19 Units Available
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
525 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$780
771 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$715
472 sqft
Move in Now and Get Up to One Month Free! Two Bedrooms starting at $799 Two bed/ two bath with 12 month lease. 1/2 month rent free on a 6 month lease. Restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
714 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
83 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
621 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Atwood Acres
8 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
17 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$615
572 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
739 sqft
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 05:37am
Town and Country Estates
29 Units Available
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$648
611 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
28 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
783 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
5 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1013 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
12 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
4 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
651 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
758 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mount Tabor
13 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
620 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
State-of-the-art fitness center with half-court basketball, two-lane bowling alley, gym and more. On-site Kimpton restaurant. Units boast city views with large double-pane windows. Concierge and valet provided.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5
3300 Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3300-5 Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: 2nd floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with open floor plan. Brand new range & refrigerator. Brand new luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen and bedroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
South Park
1 Unit Available
2843 South Main Street
2843 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$525
430 sqft
This listing is for the upstairs Unit B. Downstairs is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Studio / 1 bedroom available minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, School of the Arts, I-40 and 285.

June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report. Winston-Salem rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winston-Salem rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report. Winston-Salem rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winston-Salem rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Winston-Salem rents held steady over the past month

Winston-Salem rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Winston-Salem stand at $676 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. Winston-Salem's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Winston-Salem, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Winston-Salem rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Winston-Salem, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Winston-Salem is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Winston-Salem's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% rise in Winston-Salem.
    • While Winston-Salem's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winston-Salem than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Winston-Salem.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinston-Salem 3 BedroomsWinston-Salem Accessible ApartmentsWinston-Salem Apartments under $700Winston-Salem Apartments under $800
    Winston-Salem Apartments with BalconyWinston-Salem Apartments with GarageWinston-Salem Apartments with GymWinston-Salem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinston-Salem Apartments with ParkingWinston-Salem Apartments with Pool
    Winston-Salem Apartments with Washer-DryerWinston-Salem Cheap PlacesWinston-Salem Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinston-Salem Furnished ApartmentsWinston-Salem Luxury PlacesWinston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
    Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
    Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
    Town And Country Estates
    Mount Tabor

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
    University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
    Guilford College