Apartment List
/
NC
/
high point
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

158 Apartments for rent in High Point, NC

📍
Laurel Oak Ranch
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
16 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3615 Running Cedar Trail
3615 Running Cedar Trail, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2668 sqft
3615 Running Cedar Trail Available 06/19/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT! - This single-family home is located at 3615 Running Cedar Trl, High Point, NC. 3615 Running Cedar Trl is in High Point, NC and in ZIP code 27265.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
514 Hill Street
514 Hill Street, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$700
1500 sqft
Big House on Small Budget! - This home is a fantastic find for families looking for living big on a budget. This 4.5 bedroom, single bath home, has great space inside with a large backyard. Fridge and stove-top oven included. No pets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1017 Hawick Dr
1017 Hawick Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1917 sqft
Now Available! 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Burton Run! - To schedule a tour, go to our website RENTrrc.com! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
448 Dunwood Dr.
448 Dunwood Drive, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1295 sqft
Cozy Home! - Terrific townhome situated in the heart of Ashebrook. Beautiful, wide-plank wood laminate flooring throughout most of the main level. Freshly painted w/designer colors. Open living/dining spaces w/brushed nickel lighting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 James Rd #3C
150 James Rd, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
- Upper Condo within walking distance of Shopping, Dining and Close to High Point University. Crown Molding, Cathedral Ceiling, Palladium Style Window, Natural Light. Open Floor Plan.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C
224 Northpoint Avenue, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$765
1126 sqft
224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo Available Now - Don't miss out on seeing this spacious, conveniently located two story home. Relax on the private patio or enjoy cooking in the large kitchen with pantry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3520 Pine Valley Rd.
3520 Pine Valley Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Large Ranch Home with Basement on Quiet Street - Looking for a great home with plenty of space indoors and out? This is the house for you. Brick Ranch style home with hard floors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane Available 07/11/20 Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
216 Friendly Avenue
216 Friendly Avenue, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
728 sqft
Cozy & Affordable 2BD/1BA In High Point! - This cozy 2BD/1BA is ready for you to make it home! Lots of natural sunlight. Updated counter-tops with a modern backsplash. Window cooling system stays with the property and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laurel Oak Ranch
1 Unit Available
6066 Birkdale Dr.
6066 Birkdale Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home with excellent schools! - Property Id: 19773 Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and single car garage; Fenced back yard, plenty of storage space and his and hers closet on master

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nottingham
1 Unit Available
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1406 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Bright End Unit Townhome - Property Id: 283847 Lovely end unit in middle of Lakeside community gorgeous view of the lake and sunsets. Laminate floors accent the living room with cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakview Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 Corvair Dr
3420 Corvair Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1919 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Appointments by email only. Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
3022 Wellingford Street
3022 Wellingford Drive, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1800 sqft
Large Brick Ranch Home with Detached Garage in High Point Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer and Built-In Microwave.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
3972 Sorrell Court
3972 Sorrel Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Nottingham
1 Unit Available
4037 Windstream Court
4037 Windstream Court, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1746 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
3703 Quail Marsh Court
3703 Quail Marsh Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2536 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2814 Craig Point
2814 Craig Point Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
930 sqft
***Under New Management***Beautifully renovated 3 Bedrooms available Now! Enjoy now the convenience of having a kitchen with plenty of storage space as well as the spacious bedrooms! Reserve your new home today.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1712 N Hamilton Street
1712 North Hamilton Street, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$625
Clean freshly painted 1/1 condo on 2nd level. Neigborhood pool and clubhouse visible from kitchen window. Washer and dryer in home. Walking distance to High Point University and Main Street.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
215 MORGAN PLACE
215 Morgan Place, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
- 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE, LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN,W/D CONN, GAS HEAT, NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS (RLNE5555859)

Median Rent in High Point

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in High Point is $729, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $870.
Studio
$668
1 Bed
$729
2 Beds
$870
3+ Beds
$1,177
City GuideHigh Point
Greetings, ladies, gents, and North Carolinians of all ages! Word on the street is that you’re in the market for a super sweet apartment in High Point. Situated in the Piedmont Triad region along with sister cities Greensboro and Winston-Salem, High Point is a popular residential destination for those who appreciate a suburban/rural environment. So what do you say? Are you ready to find your dream dwellings in the Tar Heel State? Then kick back in that super-comfy plush reclining chair of you...

Having trouble with Craigslist High Point? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The Highs of High Point

High Point's semi-annual High Point Market typically draws up to 100,000 exhibitors and shoppers from all over the globe. The streets are dotted with outdoors attractions like parks (Triangle Park, most notably), playgrounds, and a cornfield maze that zigs and zags for more than ten acres. Have you ever wanted to see the World’s Largest Chest of Drawers? Of course you have! Luckily for you, that’s in High Point, too, as is the renowned Angela Peterson Doll and Miniature Museum (and we all know there ain’t no party like a cornfield/giant dresser/porcelain doll party!)

The Lay of the Land

As always, we recommend you visit a city in advance to gauge its atmospherics before you sign the dotted line.

The increasingly popular North High Point area features a variety of newly constructed homes and modernized, spacious apartment complexes (usually for less than $700). While, you will find cheaper and older apartments situated closer to downtown.

Tips for Tenants

Don’t let the numbers fool you: Even though nearly 70 percent of the city’s housing units are single-family detached homes, a wide range of affordable apartments are available throughout High Point. The average unit goes for only around $550, while even multi-BR luxury pads can easily be found for less than $800. A few things to keep in mind before sealing an apartment deal...

Shop the market. You can afford to be choosy during your High Point apartment hunting adventures. Waiting lists are practically unheard of and move-in specials pop up frequently, so don’t let a landlord talk you into a lease unless you’re 100 percent sold on the property.

Bring the basics. You’ll need a list of previous residences, proof of income, and banking information to score a lease in High Point. You’ll also need a solid credit history, since many landlords run background checks on prospective tenants. If you lack any of the above, a reputable co-signer will do just fine.

Bring a friend. Before you officially take up residence, you’ll have a chance to give your new digs an in-depth inspection to make sure everything is up to par. Check for obvious issues like weak water pressure, inadequate water temperature, malfunctioning appliances, or noticeable blemishes on the walls, floors, and ceilings. And bring an unbiased buddy along to check the place out, as he or she is likely to notice some imperfections that your super-stoked eyes are too excited to see.

And now you’re all set to commence your hunt for the perfect pad! So welcome to sofa-bed seventh heaven, and best of luck!

June 2020 High Point Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 High Point Rent Report. High Point rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the High Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 High Point Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 High Point Rent Report. High Point rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the High Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

High Point rents declined slightly over the past month

High Point rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in High Point stand at $730 for a one-bedroom apartment and $870 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. High Point's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of High Point over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in North Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Wilmington, where a two-bedroom goes for $932, is the only other major city besides High Point to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    High Point rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in High Point, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. High Point is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • High Point's median two-bedroom rent of $870 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in High Point.
    • While rents in High Point fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in High Point than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in High Point.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in High Point?
    In High Point, the median rent is $668 for a studio, $729 for a 1-bedroom, $870 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,177 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in High Point, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in High Point?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in High Point include Laurel Oak Ranch.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around High Point?
    Some of the colleges located in the High Point area include High Point University, Guilford College, Catawba College, Forsyth Technical Community College, and Mitchell Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to High Point?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to High Point from include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, Burlington, and Kernersville.

    Similar Pages

    High Point 1 BedroomsHigh Point 2 Bedrooms
    High Point Apartments with GymHigh Point Dog Friendly Apartments
    High Point Pet Friendly Places

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Laurel Oak Ranch