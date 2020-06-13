158 Apartments for rent in High Point, NC

Tips for Tenants

Don’t let the numbers fool you: Even though nearly 70 percent of the city’s housing units are single-family detached homes, a wide range of affordable apartments are available throughout High Point. The average unit goes for only around $550, while even multi-BR luxury pads can easily be found for less than $800. A few things to keep in mind before sealing an apartment deal...

Shop the market. You can afford to be choosy during your High Point apartment hunting adventures. Waiting lists are practically unheard of and move-in specials pop up frequently, so don’t let a landlord talk you into a lease unless you’re 100 percent sold on the property.

Bring the basics. You’ll need a list of previous residences, proof of income, and banking information to score a lease in High Point. You’ll also need a solid credit history, since many landlords run background checks on prospective tenants. If you lack any of the above, a reputable co-signer will do just fine.

Bring a friend. Before you officially take up residence, you’ll have a chance to give your new digs an in-depth inspection to make sure everything is up to par. Check for obvious issues like weak water pressure, inadequate water temperature, malfunctioning appliances, or noticeable blemishes on the walls, floors, and ceilings. And bring an unbiased buddy along to check the place out, as he or she is likely to notice some imperfections that your super-stoked eyes are too excited to see.

And now you’re all set to commence your hunt for the perfect pad! So welcome to sofa-bed seventh heaven, and best of luck!