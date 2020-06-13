/
thomasville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 PM
33 Apartments for rent in Thomasville, NC📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Ford Street
105 Ford Street, Thomasville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$975
1546 sqft
Brick gem in Thomasville - This adorable house is a steal! Two bedrooms with closets and two without makes this a space with plenty of room for everyone.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Edgewood Ave.
603 Edgewood Avenue, Thomasville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom house in Thomasville! - Appointments by email only. Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
113 Council Street
113 Council Street, Thomasville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
1064 sqft
Welcome to 113 Council Street! This three bedroom home features stainless steel kitchen appliances, new flooring, fresh paint and more! Enjoy a cozy fire in the brick lined fireplace and a sizable back deck makes this home perfect for back yard
Results within 5 miles of Thomasville
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1017 Hawick Dr
1017 Hawick Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1917 sqft
Now Available! 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Burton Run! - To schedule a tour, go to our website RENTrrc.com! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C
224 Northpoint Avenue, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$765
1126 sqft
224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo Available Now - Don't miss out on seeing this spacious, conveniently located two story home. Relax on the private patio or enjoy cooking in the large kitchen with pantry.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laurel Oak Ranch
1 Unit Available
6066 Birkdale Dr.
6066 Birkdale Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home with excellent schools! - Property Id: 19773 Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and single car garage; Fenced back yard, plenty of storage space and his and hers closet on master
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2814 Craig Point
2814 Craig Point Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
930 sqft
***Under New Management***Beautifully renovated 3 Bedrooms available Now! Enjoy now the convenience of having a kitchen with plenty of storage space as well as the spacious bedrooms! Reserve your new home today.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1712 N Hamilton Street
1712 North Hamilton Street, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$625
Clean freshly painted 1/1 condo on 2nd level. Neigborhood pool and clubhouse visible from kitchen window. Washer and dryer in home. Walking distance to High Point University and Main Street.
Last updated June 13 at 05:22pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Sharon Street
1009 Sharon Street, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1144 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to make this newly renovated house your new home. You will be pleased with one floor living provided in this 3 carpeted bedroom and 2 bathroom beauty.
Results within 10 miles of Thomasville
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
16 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3615 Running Cedar Trail
3615 Running Cedar Trail, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2668 sqft
3615 Running Cedar Trail Available 06/19/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT! - This single-family home is located at 3615 Running Cedar Trl, High Point, NC. 3615 Running Cedar Trl is in High Point, NC and in ZIP code 27265.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
514 Hill Street
514 Hill Street, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$700
1500 sqft
Big House on Small Budget! - This home is a fantastic find for families looking for living big on a budget. This 4.5 bedroom, single bath home, has great space inside with a large backyard. Fridge and stove-top oven included. No pets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
521 E 1st St EXT
521 E 1st Street Ext, Lexington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1026 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Home near Downtown Lexington! - Appointment by email only. Don't miss out on this newly renovated 2 BR | 2 BA home located within walking distance of downtown Lexington.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
602 FAIRVIEW DR
602 Fairview Drive, Lexington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
2024 sqft
4BDRM 2 BA HOME IN LEXINGTON. - 4 BDRM 2 BA HOME. 2 BDRM'S UP 2 DOWN. STOVE, REF, D.W. W/D CONNECTIONS IN BASEMENT, BASEMENT STORAGE, 2 GARAGES. HARDWOOD & TILE FLOORS. GAS HEAT WITH GAS LOGS IN FIREPLACE. CENTRAL AC.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
448 Dunwood Dr.
448 Dunwood Drive, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1295 sqft
Cozy Home! - Terrific townhome situated in the heart of Ashebrook. Beautiful, wide-plank wood laminate flooring throughout most of the main level. Freshly painted w/designer colors. Open living/dining spaces w/brushed nickel lighting.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 James Rd #3C
150 James Rd, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
- Upper Condo within walking distance of Shopping, Dining and Close to High Point University. Crown Molding, Cathedral Ceiling, Palladium Style Window, Natural Light. Open Floor Plan.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3520 Pine Valley Rd.
3520 Pine Valley Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Large Ranch Home with Basement on Quiet Street - Looking for a great home with plenty of space indoors and out? This is the house for you. Brick Ranch style home with hard floors throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
216 Friendly Avenue
216 Friendly Avenue, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
728 sqft
Cozy & Affordable 2BD/1BA In High Point! - This cozy 2BD/1BA is ready for you to make it home! Lots of natural sunlight. Updated counter-tops with a modern backsplash. Window cooling system stays with the property and ceiling fans throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakview Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 Corvair Dr
3420 Corvair Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1919 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Appointments by email only. Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
3022 Wellingford Street
3022 Wellingford Drive, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1800 sqft
Large Brick Ranch Home with Detached Garage in High Point Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer and Built-In Microwave.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Thomasville rentals listed on Apartment List is $910.
Some of the colleges located in the Thomasville area include Guilford College, Catawba College, Central Piedmont Community College, Davidson College, and Forsyth Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Thomasville from include Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, and High Point.