Apartment List
/
NC
/
winston salem
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:52 AM

13 Cheap Apartments for rent in Winston-Salem, NC

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
$
Ardmore
35 Units Available
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
19 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$615
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 05:37am
Town and Country Estates
29 Units Available
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$648
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Park
1 Unit Available
2843 South Main Street
2843 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$525
430 sqft
This listing is for the upstairs Unit B. Downstairs is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Studio / 1 bedroom available minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, School of the Arts, I-40 and 285.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
1900 Queen Street
1900 Queen Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$525
Two units available here! Both one bedroom and one bath. C5 has white appliances for $525 per month and E1 is updated with stainless appliances for $595. Off-street parking. Come check out a key at our office today!

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dreamland
1 Unit Available
1625 Attucks Street
1625 Attucks Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
728 sqft
2 Bedroom - Single Bath Home - Winston-Salem, NC - Make this quaint cottage style house your next home! 2 Bedrooms SIngle Bath Washer-Dryer Hookups. Small back-yard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835536)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5
3300 Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3300-5 Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: 2nd floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with open floor plan. Brand new range & refrigerator. Brand new luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen and bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
5470 Shattalon Drive Apt. 9-D
5470 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
810 sqft
Shattalon Terrace Apartments offer 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans that are a cozy place to call home. Here at Shattalon Terrace you will be located only moments away from your favorite restaurants, great entertainment and awesome shopping.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Retnuh Hills
1 Unit Available
222 motor rd - 7
222 Motor Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$640
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 222 motor rd - 7 in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Retnuh Hills
1 Unit Available
222 motor rd - 54
222 Motor Road, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$640
1050 sqft
WHY SPEND MONEY ON ALL THE THINGS WE DO NOT USE IN AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY? CAN YOU SWIM IN A OUTSIDE POOL IN THE WINTER TIME? HOW OFTEN WILL YOU USE THE CLUBHOUSE? I AM JUST ASKING,..
Results within 5 miles of Winston-Salem

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
140 Washington Street
140 Washington St, Rural Hall, NC
1 Bedroom
$375
1 bedroom apartment with water included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4605 Tobaccoville Road
4605 Tobaccoville Road, Tobaccoville, NC
1 Bedroom
$500
1 bedroom apt in quiet rural community.
Results within 10 miles of Winston-Salem

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1712 N Hamilton Street
1712 North Hamilton Street, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$625
Clean freshly painted 1/1 condo on 2nd level. Neigborhood pool and clubhouse visible from kitchen window. Washer and dryer in home. Walking distance to High Point University and Main Street.

June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report. Winston-Salem rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winston-Salem rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report. Winston-Salem rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winston-Salem rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Winston-Salem rents held steady over the past month

Winston-Salem rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Winston-Salem stand at $676 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. Winston-Salem's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Winston-Salem, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Winston-Salem rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Winston-Salem, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Winston-Salem is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Winston-Salem's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% rise in Winston-Salem.
    • While Winston-Salem's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winston-Salem than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Winston-Salem.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinston-Salem 3 BedroomsWinston-Salem Accessible ApartmentsWinston-Salem Apartments under $700Winston-Salem Apartments under $800
    Winston-Salem Apartments with BalconyWinston-Salem Apartments with GarageWinston-Salem Apartments with GymWinston-Salem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinston-Salem Apartments with ParkingWinston-Salem Apartments with Pool
    Winston-Salem Apartments with Washer-DryerWinston-Salem Cheap PlacesWinston-Salem Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinston-Salem Furnished ApartmentsWinston-Salem Luxury PlacesWinston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
    Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
    Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
    Town And Country Estates
    Mount Tabor

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
    University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
    Guilford College