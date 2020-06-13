Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

128 Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
21 Units Available
Brannon Park
3822 Mizell Rd, Greensboro, NC
Studio
$625
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
824 sqft
Live in a serene, picturesque community with the convenience of city living. Whatever your lifestyle, you will find yourself glad to call Brannon Park home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
Encore North
3619 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore North in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
50 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$730
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Brandt Trace Farms
12 Units Available
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1356 sqft
Sitting on the waterfront and just minutes from the Marina Village Shopping Center and Chinatown, this community provides residents with controlled access, covered parking and a fitness center. Homes include plank flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Laurel Park
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek
3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Noble Academy and Route 220. Open-plan apartments are fully furnished and include modern kitchen appliances. Coffee bar, pool, playground, courtyard and dog park all available to residents.
Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
New Irving Park
11 Units Available
Pointe at Irving Park
3100 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$819
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1014 sqft
Ideally located south of Lake Townsend and just moments north of Lake Jeanette, The Pointe at Irving Park in Greensboro is redefining luxury apartment living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
12 Units Available
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal for commuters with a central location to I-40, I-73 and Route 68. Cyber caf̩, outdoor kitchen area, leash-free bark park, and car care center on site for residents to enjoy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Natchez Trace
13 Units Available
Woodland Park
3047 Pisgah Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1027 sqft
Close to downtown Greensboro, with such community amenities as a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Homes have walk-in closets, private patios and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lawndale Homes
11 Units Available
Yester Oaks
100 Yester Oaks Way, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$811
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,038
1429 sqft
A wooded area of the city. A gated community featuring racquetball and tennis courts, a pool, playground and gym. Fireplaces available. Walk-in closets provided. Lots of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
993 sqft
Near I-73 and many area amenities. On-site gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and business center. Available furnished. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Resort-style pool with a sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
26 Units Available
The Village Lofts
309 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Harris Teeter and other shopping destinations. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community has a business center, a clubhouse, a pool, a pool table and a gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$742
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1178 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1434 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Shore
9 Units Available
Waterford Place
101 Shore Lake Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1477 sqft
Located in a serene area, these recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, gym, pool and playground. Smoke-free community with a putting green and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1278 sqft
Ready-to-move-in apartment homes in Greensboro, near I-73. Unit features include custom cabinetry, black kitchen appliances and wood-style floors. Tennis court, volleyball court and trash valet located on site. Close to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
10 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$770
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
8 Units Available
Timbercreek
1015 Glendale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$576
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$696
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timbercreek in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$728
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
917 sqft
Modern homes with extra storage and brushed nickel hardware. Community highlights include a sand volleyball court, picnic area, and coffee bar. Easy access to I-73 and Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Median Rent in Greensboro

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Greensboro is $749, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $884.
Studio
$668
1 Bed
$749
2 Beds
$884
3+ Beds
$1,184
City GuideGreensboro
Greetings, one and all, and welcome to your virtual one-stop shop for your apartment hunting escapades! Greensboro, North Carolina, is both a lively college town and an old-fashioned, family-friendly Southern burg and boasts some of the Tar Heel State’s most affordable renting options. Sound like a good fit for you? Then stick with us, because we’ve got the answers to all your Greensboro-related questions …

Having trouble with Craigslist Greensboro? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Who lives in Greensboro, anyway?

Several colleges call Greensboro home, most notably UNC Greensboro, whose student population exceeds 17,000. There’s definitely a collegiate vibe to many parts of Greensboro, especially the downtown area, which is dotted with art galleries, eateries, and bars, bars, and a few more bars that appeal mostly to the under-40 crowd.

Combined with neighbors High Point and Winston-Salem, Greensboro is part of the bustling metropolitan region known as the “Triad,” which is home to more than a million residents, including recent grads, families with children, and retirees. So no matter what walk of life you hail from, you’re bound to find some kindred souls in Greensboro.

What’s with the “Greensboring” nickname?

Now that the inner city has received a major facelift, you’re less likely to hear the “Greensboring” moniker. Once largely abandoned by five P.M., the downtown streets are now crawling with bar hoppers, sidewalk surfers, shoppers, and theater, music, and art enthusiasts on most nights. NewBridge Bank Park, home of the minor league baseball club the Grasshoppers, is also centrally located in the downtown area, while many other parts of the city boast a plethora of parks, playgrounds, and trails geared towards nature lovers and families.

Still, it’s important to realize that Greensboro remains a traditional Southern community, and many parts of the city are more sluggish than some outsiders might be used to. If you appreciate peace and quiet with an occasional sprinkling of excitement, you’ll love Greensboro. On the other hand, if you’re moving to the city expecting something akin to Key West, the first item on your apartment hunting checklist should be getting your noggin examined.

Which parts of town are best for young people? Families? Budget-minded leasers?

A variety of Greensboro neighborhoods offer their own perks and quirks, so take the time to scope them out in advance before sealing a deal for an apartment. College Hill (big surprise alert!), located just west of downtown, is a popular stomping grounds for UNC and Greensboro college students and features a variety of historic homesteads for rent. Downtown and the neighborhoods surrounding it, such as the prestigious Aycock Historic District to the north and the revamped Southside neighborhood, feature a variety of single family homes, townhouses, lofts and condos. The southwestern ‘hoods are perhaps the most spacious (and usually pricy) areas of the city, while the most affordable crash pads can be found along the eastern and southern city borders. Keep in mind, though, that you get what you pay for

Are apartments affordable and available?

The average rental unit in Greensboro goes for less than $700, but prices vary depending on location and amenities. Occupancy rates tend to spike just before the fall semester, so don’t be a procrastinator and wait until the last minute to begin your search. Fortunately, students can find living quarters within stumbling distance of campus for some ridiculously low prices (often $400 or less for a basic 1BR unit). Many of these budget-friendly apartments are basically glorified dorm rooms, though, so don’t expect to have a whole lot of wiggle room if you go this route.

Studio pads, lofts, and condos have become increasingly in vogue in the downtown area, where leasers can usually find spacious digs (often 1000-plus square feet) for well under a grand. Apartments are less prevalent in the more prestigious parts of town like Irving Park and the southwestern neighborhoods, but some are available and usually won’t cost you more than $600-$800.

I’m ready to commit to an apartment. What’s my next step?

Along with your leasing application, you’ll need to show proof of income, banking statements, and proof of renter’s history (or have a reputable co-signer). When you’re ready to move in, inspect the unit carefully and make sure everything is up to par, including appliances, sinks, showers, and toilets. Most traditional apartment complexes in Greensboro require an initial deposit that’s only refundable if you keep your place in tip-top shape, so point out any imperfections (even the most minor ones) to management before you settle in, or else you run the risk of losing your deposit over a preexisting blemish.

Also, read your lease carefully and don’t hesitate to ask questions. Landlords in Greensboro have drastically different rules regarding subletting, roommates, and smoking, so peruse your lease’s fine print before signing it. Many apartments near campus don’t allow pets, meanwhile, so we suggest you think twice before buying that Saint Bernard you’ve had your eye on.

What’s the best way to bum around town?

It all depends on what part of town you’re staying in and what your travel needs are. If you’re a student living near campus, you can likely survive as a foot soldier in Greensboro, or else use the HEAT city bus system, which is free to students (and only about a buck for all other passengers). Still, most residents, especially the city’s workforce, rely on their own vehicles to get around. Aside from downtown and its adjacent historical districts, Greensboro is hardly a walker/biker-friendly town, so in order to shop, bank, work, and socialize conveniently you’ll likely need your own set of wheels.

Parking and traffic, fortunately, are rarely issues in Greensboro, although finding a parking spot in College Hill can be a challenge, since the tendency for College Joes in the area is to cram as many residents under one roof as the law of physics allows. Aside from College Hill, though, navigating the streets of Greensboro is generally smooth sailing. And now, brave apartment hunter, you’re all set to begin your bold and fearless journey! So welcome to Greensboro and happy hunting!

Greensboro rents increased slightly over the past month

Greensboro rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greensboro stand at $749 for a one-bedroom apartment and $885 for a two-bedroom. Greensboro's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greensboro, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Greensboro rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Greensboro, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greensboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greensboro's median two-bedroom rent of $885 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Greensboro.
    • While Greensboro's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greensboro than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greensboro.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Greensboro’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Greensboro renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartmen...

    View full Greensboro Renter Survey

    Here’s how Greensboro ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    A+
    Affordability
    A
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Social Life
    B+
    Weather
    A+
    Commute time
    B+
    State and local taxes
    B
    Public transit
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Greensboro’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Greensboro renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above-average and average scores."

    Key Findings in Greensboro include the following:

    • Greensboro renters gave their city an A- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Greensboro were commute time (A+), affordability (A+) and quality of local schools (A).
    • The areas of concern to Greensboro renters are recreational activities and social life, which received C and C+ grades, respectively.
    • Greensboro millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B-.
    • Greensboro did relatively well compared to nearby cities like Raleigh (A), Durham (C) and Winston Salem (B).
    • Greensboro also did well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Orlando (C), Norfolk (B) and Lexington (C).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Greensboro has a lot to do. Whether it’s going to a park or a local bar or restaurant, there’s always so much to do and great people to meet." -Michelle
    • "I love the low cost of living, short commutes, and relatively slower pace. But I hate the limited job market and the fact that everything closes so early." -Chelsea A.
    • "A large portion of the population here is made up of college students. This is great for young people because Greensboro really caters to students." -Anon.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Greensboro?
    In Greensboro, the median rent is $668 for a studio, $749 for a 1-bedroom, $884 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,184 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Greensboro, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
    How pet-friendly is Greensboro?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Greensboro received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Greensboro?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Greensboro received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Greensboro?
    Greensboro renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Greensboro did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Greensboro?
    Greensboro renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Greensboro did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Greensboro?
    Some of the colleges located in the Greensboro area include Guilford College, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Greensboro College, Catawba College, and Forsyth Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Greensboro?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greensboro from include Durham, Winston-Salem, Cary, Chapel Hill, and Concord.

