128 Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC📍
Having trouble with Craigslist Greensboro? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Several colleges call Greensboro home, most notably UNC Greensboro, whose student population exceeds 17,000. There’s definitely a collegiate vibe to many parts of Greensboro, especially the downtown area, which is dotted with art galleries, eateries, and bars, bars, and a few more bars that appeal mostly to the under-40 crowd.
Combined with neighbors High Point and Winston-Salem, Greensboro is part of the bustling metropolitan region known as the “Triad,” which is home to more than a million residents, including recent grads, families with children, and retirees. So no matter what walk of life you hail from, you’re bound to find some kindred souls in Greensboro.
Now that the inner city has received a major facelift, you’re less likely to hear the “Greensboring” moniker. Once largely abandoned by five P.M., the downtown streets are now crawling with bar hoppers, sidewalk surfers, shoppers, and theater, music, and art enthusiasts on most nights. NewBridge Bank Park, home of the minor league baseball club the Grasshoppers, is also centrally located in the downtown area, while many other parts of the city boast a plethora of parks, playgrounds, and trails geared towards nature lovers and families.
Still, it’s important to realize that Greensboro remains a traditional Southern community, and many parts of the city are more sluggish than some outsiders might be used to. If you appreciate peace and quiet with an occasional sprinkling of excitement, you’ll love Greensboro. On the other hand, if you’re moving to the city expecting something akin to Key West, the first item on your apartment hunting checklist should be getting your noggin examined.
A variety of Greensboro neighborhoods offer their own perks and quirks, so take the time to scope them out in advance before sealing a deal for an apartment. College Hill (big surprise alert!), located just west of downtown, is a popular stomping grounds for UNC and Greensboro college students and features a variety of historic homesteads for rent. Downtown and the neighborhoods surrounding it, such as the prestigious Aycock Historic District to the north and the revamped Southside neighborhood, feature a variety of single family homes, townhouses, lofts and condos. The southwestern ‘hoods are perhaps the most spacious (and usually pricy) areas of the city, while the most affordable crash pads can be found along the eastern and southern city borders. Keep in mind, though, that you get what you pay for
The average rental unit in Greensboro goes for less than $700, but prices vary depending on location and amenities. Occupancy rates tend to spike just before the fall semester, so don’t be a procrastinator and wait until the last minute to begin your search. Fortunately, students can find living quarters within stumbling distance of campus for some ridiculously low prices (often $400 or less for a basic 1BR unit). Many of these budget-friendly apartments are basically glorified dorm rooms, though, so don’t expect to have a whole lot of wiggle room if you go this route.
Studio pads, lofts, and condos have become increasingly in vogue in the downtown area, where leasers can usually find spacious digs (often 1000-plus square feet) for well under a grand. Apartments are less prevalent in the more prestigious parts of town like Irving Park and the southwestern neighborhoods, but some are available and usually won’t cost you more than $600-$800.
Along with your leasing application, you’ll need to show proof of income, banking statements, and proof of renter’s history (or have a reputable co-signer). When you’re ready to move in, inspect the unit carefully and make sure everything is up to par, including appliances, sinks, showers, and toilets. Most traditional apartment complexes in Greensboro require an initial deposit that’s only refundable if you keep your place in tip-top shape, so point out any imperfections (even the most minor ones) to management before you settle in, or else you run the risk of losing your deposit over a preexisting blemish.
Also, read your lease carefully and don’t hesitate to ask questions. Landlords in Greensboro have drastically different rules regarding subletting, roommates, and smoking, so peruse your lease’s fine print before signing it. Many apartments near campus don’t allow pets, meanwhile, so we suggest you think twice before buying that Saint Bernard you’ve had your eye on.
It all depends on what part of town you’re staying in and what your travel needs are. If you’re a student living near campus, you can likely survive as a foot soldier in Greensboro, or else use the HEAT city bus system, which is free to students (and only about a buck for all other passengers). Still, most residents, especially the city’s workforce, rely on their own vehicles to get around. Aside from downtown and its adjacent historical districts, Greensboro is hardly a walker/biker-friendly town, so in order to shop, bank, work, and socialize conveniently you’ll likely need your own set of wheels.
Parking and traffic, fortunately, are rarely issues in Greensboro, although finding a parking spot in College Hill can be a challenge, since the tendency for College Joes in the area is to cram as many residents under one roof as the law of physics allows. Aside from College Hill, though, navigating the streets of Greensboro is generally smooth sailing. And now, brave apartment hunter, you’re all set to begin your bold and fearless journey! So welcome to Greensboro and happy hunting!
June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report. Greensboro rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greensboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Greensboro rents increased slightly over the past month
Greensboro rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greensboro stand at $749 for a one-bedroom apartment and $885 for a two-bedroom. Greensboro's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in North Carolina
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greensboro, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
- Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Greensboro rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Greensboro, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greensboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Greensboro's median two-bedroom rent of $885 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Greensboro.
- While Greensboro's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greensboro than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greensboro.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Greensboro’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Greensboro renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartmen...
Here’s how Greensboro ranks on:
Apartment List has released Greensboro’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Greensboro renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above-average and average scores."
Key Findings in Greensboro include the following:
- Greensboro renters gave their city an A- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Greensboro were commute time (A+), affordability (A+) and quality of local schools (A).
- The areas of concern to Greensboro renters are recreational activities and social life, which received C and C+ grades, respectively.
- Greensboro millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B-.
- Greensboro did relatively well compared to nearby cities like Raleigh (A), Durham (C) and Winston Salem (B).
- Greensboro also did well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Orlando (C), Norfolk (B) and Lexington (C).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Greensboro has a lot to do. Whether it’s going to a park or a local bar or restaurant, there’s always so much to do and great people to meet." -Michelle
- "I love the low cost of living, short commutes, and relatively slower pace. But I hate the limited job market and the fact that everything closes so early." -Chelsea A.
- "A large portion of the population here is made up of college students. This is great for young people because Greensboro really caters to students." -Anon.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.