Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Winston-Salem, NC with garage

Winston-Salem apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1243 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1089 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
83 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
28 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Winston-Salem
5 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
12 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Town and Country Estates
1 Unit Available
4251 Mill Creek Road
4251 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1759 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
859 Fenimore Street
859 Fenimore Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Home in Ardmore 2/3 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms,1 Car Basement Garage. Master Bedroom on main. Upstairs another bedroom with full bath and plenty of closet space. Large Living room and Dining Room Combo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1813 Grand Silo Way
1813 Grand Silo Way, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1449 sqft
1813 Grand Silo Way Available 07/01/20 Heritage Park Townhome-3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit-Brand New - Heritage Park Townhomes-3 bedroom, 2 bath Brand New unit. 2 car attached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1801 Grand Silo Way
1801 Grand Silo Way, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1449 sqft
1801 Grand Silo Way Available 07/01/20 3 bedrroom, 2 bath townhome with 2 car attached garage - Heritage Park Townhomes-3 bedroom, 2 bath unit. 2 car attached garage. Large open floor plan-Kitchen looks into large den and eating area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
361 Grand Court
361 Grand Court, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
LARGE BUENA VISTA HOME! - Wow! Main level has foyer with slate tiles, living room with wood floors, dining room with wood floors, kitchen with breakfast nook (vinyl flooring), 1/2 bath (vinyl), Den with fireplace and built-in desk (vinyl), sun room

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hampton Sted
1 Unit Available
195 Hampton Road
195 Hampton Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
HANES MALL AREA! - Extra nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Excellent location, large lot, carport plus a garage! Vaulted ceilings, open floorplan, separate den. NICE bathrooms! Full basement. Central heat and air with a heat pump.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4981 Wyngate Village Dr
4981 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & Community Pool In Wyngate Villages - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Great location. Right off Jonestown Rd. Convenient to Hanes Mall Blvd and Interstate 40.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4501 Kernersville Rd
4501 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Nice 3/BR Brick Home /Complete Remodel/For Rent - Property Id: 289893 Nice Completely Remodeled 3/BR, 1.5/BTH Brick Rancher W/2 Car Garage W/ Large Storage Area ,Corner Lot, Large Front & Back Yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6443 Bentbrush St
6443 Bentbrush St, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2152 sqft
Available 06/19/20 Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 6443 Bentbrush Street Rural Hall NC 27045: Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in Chandler Pointe! Large formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen with large pantry/island with storage/gorgeous walnut

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5530 Bridgegate Drive
5530 Bridgegate Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable ranch in highly desirable community. This home offers a large living room with gas fireplace, ample kitchen space, and spacious master. Large finished basement space! The backyard is fenced.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Embark Oaks
1 Unit Available
2215 Fosterdale West Lane
2215 Fosterdale West Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1794 sqft
This home is ideal for an executive type family. It is also ideal for persons that may want to work from home. There is a large home office area in the basement that is large enough for 2 individuals to work from home at same time.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
5094 Wyngate Village Drive - 1
5094 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in convenient Jonestown Rd. location. Nice private back deck, one car garage, chefs kitchen, large master suite with separate tub and shower.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3040 Kaymoore Drive
3040 Kaymoore Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3BR/2BA single level home in the neighborhood of Kaymoore! - 3BR/2BA single level home in the neighborhood of Kaymoore! Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in living room and gas fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Easton
1 Unit Available
3401 Lambeth Street
3401 Lambeth Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1002 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Located Near Easton Park! - Southside location with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, situated near Easton Elementary and Easton Park. Corner lot with spacious yard. Hardwood floors. Extra storage room leading to open garage area.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
714 Old Hollow Road
714 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
903 sqft
For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.com to schedule AND to view our QUALIFICATIONS prior to applying. NO SECTION 8 - For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

