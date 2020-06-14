Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Winston-Salem, NC

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$685
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
864 sqft
Move in Now and Get Up to One Month Free! Two Bedrooms starting at $799 Two bed/ two bath with 12 month lease. 1/2 month rent free on a 6 month lease. Restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
28 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Tabor
1 Unit Available
3419 Polo Road #92
3419 Polo Road Northwest, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1287 sqft
Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath-Upper level condo in great location. - Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo- Laminate hardwoods throughout unit. Large Living room with wood burning fireplace. Nice eat in kitchen overlooking deck.
Results within 5 miles of Winston-Salem
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
21 Units Available
Hawthorne at Main
100 Madison Place Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning community with resort-style swimming pool, poolside gas grills and a 24-hour fitness center. Pristine apartments offer sunrooms and private decks. Convenient access to Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
21 Units Available
Abbotts Creek
1000 Abbotts Creek Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1119 sqft
Close to I-40 and Highway 66. Stylish homes with modern kitchens, furniture, garbage disposals and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly community includes a volleyball court, coffee bar, dog park, pool and playground.
Results within 10 miles of Winston-Salem
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
15 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.

June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report. Winston-Salem rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winston-Salem rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Winston-Salem rents held steady over the past month

Winston-Salem rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Winston-Salem stand at $676 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. Winston-Salem's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Winston-Salem, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Winston-Salem rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Winston-Salem, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Winston-Salem is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Winston-Salem's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% rise in Winston-Salem.
    • While Winston-Salem's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winston-Salem than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Winston-Salem.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

