105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winston-Salem, NC

29 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Mount Tabor
13 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1595 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Ardmore
35 Units Available
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
6 Units Available
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$845
1151 sqft
Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants.
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1089 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1243 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Downtown Winston-Salem
19 Units Available
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1035 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.

1 Unit Available
5530 Bridgegate Drive
5530 Bridgegate Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable ranch in highly desirable community. This home offers a large living room with gas fireplace, ample kitchen space, and spacious master. Large finished basement space! The backyard is fenced.

1 Unit Available
355 Creekview Drive
355 Creekview Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1496 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
3667 Signet Drive
3667 Signet Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Embark Oaks
1 Unit Available
2215 Fosterdale West Lane
2215 Fosterdale West Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1794 sqft
This home is ideal for an executive type family. It is also ideal for persons that may want to work from home. There is a large home office area in the basement that is large enough for 2 individuals to work from home at same time.

1 Unit Available
2565 Stratford Lake Road
2565 Stratford Lake Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
125 E Devonshire St
125 East Devonshire Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Updated 4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem! - Appointments by email only. Newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.

Westend
1 Unit Available
1412 Glade St
1412 Glade Street Northwest, Winston-Salem, NC
A Wonderful Home in West End - This spacious home on Glade Street is convenient to downtown, shopping and parks. It features 4 bedrooms upstairs and master bedroom on the main level. Walk-in closets. Open floor plan with wood floors throughout.

Hampton Sted
1 Unit Available
195 Hampton Road
195 Hampton Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
HANES MALL AREA! - Extra nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Excellent location, large lot, carport plus a garage! Vaulted ceilings, open floorplan, separate den. NICE bathrooms! Full basement. Central heat and air with a heat pump.

Ardmore
1 Unit Available
2026 Elizabeth Avenue
2026 Elizabeth Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2194 sqft
2026 Elizabeth Avenue Available 07/06/20 Large Ardmore Home - Ardmore: Great two story home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Huge sun room. Appliances include Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Two zone electric heat and air conditioning.

1 Unit Available
4981 Wyngate Village Dr
4981 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & Community Pool In Wyngate Villages - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Great location. Right off Jonestown Rd. Convenient to Hanes Mall Blvd and Interstate 40.

1 Unit Available
4501 Kernersville Rd
4501 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Nice 3/BR Brick Home /Complete Remodel/For Rent - Property Id: 289893 Nice Completely Remodeled 3/BR, 1.5/BTH Brick Rancher W/2 Car Garage W/ Large Storage Area ,Corner Lot, Large Front & Back Yard.

North East Winston
1 Unit Available
1901 N. Dunleith Ave.
1901 North Dunleith Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Nice 4 Bedroom house in Winston-Salem!! - Appointments by email only.

Ardmore
1 Unit Available
1013 Lockland Avenue
1013 Lockland Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
992 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home In The Ardmore Area! - Newly installed carpet. Features include stove and washer/dryer connections. Spacious basement area. Electric A/C, gas heat. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday.

Ogburn Station
1 Unit Available
515 Mentor St
515 Mentor Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Nice 4 bedroom house in N. Winston-Salem! - Appointments by email only.

June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report. Winston-Salem rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winston-Salem rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Winston-Salem rents held steady over the past month

Winston-Salem rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Winston-Salem stand at $676 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. Winston-Salem's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Winston-Salem, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Winston-Salem rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Winston-Salem, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Winston-Salem is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Winston-Salem's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% rise in Winston-Salem.
    • While Winston-Salem's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winston-Salem than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Winston-Salem.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

