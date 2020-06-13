153 Apartments for rent in Lewisville, NC

/
130 Shallowford Reserve Dr. Unit 303
130 Shallowford Reserve Drive, Lewisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1290 sqft
Condo in Lewisville - Beautiful 3rd flr unit offers bright rms w/vaulted ceilings, open floor plan overlooks private back of property. 3rd room/office. Handicap access doorways, elevator in bldg.
8839 KIngstree Road
8839 Kings Tree Rd, Lewisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3782 sqft
8839 KIngstree Road Available 06/16/20 Lewisville-4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished basment - Call 336-773-9258 for appts or information !Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths. Hardwood and tile throughout home.
7215 Crenata Drive
7215 Crenata Drive, Lewisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1859 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
125 Shady Brook Lane
125 Shady Brook Lane, Lewisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 4 bd-3 full bath brick home nestled in a quiet neighborhood almost across the street from Forysth Country Day School.2,600+sqft of heated luxury.
1061 Greenly Dr
1061 Greenly Drive, Lewisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
Traditional home located on a large lot surrounded by mature trees for privacy! Close to shopping, dining and desirable schools! Only 20 minutes to Winston-Salem! The floorplan is ideal for entertaining--formal living and dining rooms, plus a cozy
Results within 1 mile of Lewisville
5964 Fox Ridge Lane
5964 Fox Ridge Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
5964 Fox Ridge Lane Available 07/10/20 Fox Ridge off Styers Road! - Beautiful townhome with vaulted ceiling over great room! Gas fireplace with entertainment center. Great room opens to private patio area.
Results within 5 miles of Lewisville
Verified
Bermuda Run
30 Units Available
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Verified
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$685
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
864 sqft
Move in Now and Get Up to One Month Free! Two Bedrooms starting at $799 Two bed/ two bath with 12 month lease. 1/2 month rent free on a 6 month lease. Restrictions apply.
Verified
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Verified
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1595 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103
156 Pinewood Lane, Bermuda Run, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath End unit Townhome for Rent - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Kinderton Village for rent NOW! This unit has the master on the main floor with a huge closet! Unit has beautiful laminate flooring on bottom floor,
5163 Fleetwood Circle
5163 Fleetwood Circle, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
ROBINHOOD ROAD AREA: 5163 Fleetwood Circle! - Nice home with country setting. Main level has living room (fireplace removed), dining, kitchen, master bedroom, master bath and laundry. Dining opens to a nice deck and fenced back yard.
3419 Polo Road #92
3419 Polo Road Northwest, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1287 sqft
Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath-Upper level condo in great location. - Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo- Laminate hardwoods throughout unit. Large Living room with wood burning fireplace. Nice eat in kitchen overlooking deck.
129 Bermuda Run Drive North
129 Bermuda Run Drive, Bermuda Run, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Three Bedroom in Popular Bermuda Run. MUST SEE! - UPDATED 1-Level Maisonnette Ranch Design! Beautiful views- Private Front Scenery and 2 car carport. Rear view of Lush Putting Green and natural landscaping.
5093 Wyngate Village Drive
5093 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1885 sqft
Wyngate Village- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home - Located in a cul de sac Close to hospitals, shopping, dining, etc... recently added a 3rd bedroom and office. Beautiful details throughout. Large open kitchen, overlooking open concept living area.
3939 VALLEY COURT C
3939 Valley Court, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1584 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse near Wake Forest University! - Freshly renovated 3BR/2.5BA, minutes from downtown Quiet neighborhood in a tranquil setting, Butler pantry area at kitchen, livingroom; Master suite with full bathroom. Heat pump with central A/C.
495 Burkes Crossing Dr
495 Burkes Crossing Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
Large, Executive-Style Home with Basement - Spacious 1.5 story home with approx 3200 sq.ft....4 or 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with the impressive master suite on the 1st floor. The gorgeous house also features a basement, front porch and fenced backyard.
5316 Farm House Trail
5316 Farm House Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
5316 Farm House Trail Available 08/01/20 Wyngate Village-2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome - Wyngate Village-2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home- Approx1356 square feet. Open kitchen with island and buffet area opens to large den with wood laminate flooring.
3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D
3800 Old Rosebud Court, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1057 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath unit- Close to tanglewood! - Move in Tomorrow!!!Now available- a VERY RARE find in Tanglewood Farms - a ground floor 2BR unit, 2 Bath. Its gorgeous, too! Never rented before.
225 Olde Vineyard Ct.
225 Olde Vineyard Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
(RLNE3951848)
4361 MILL CREEK ROAD
4361 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2658 sqft
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lewisville, the median rent is $657 for a studio, $677 for a 1-bedroom, $825 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,147 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lewisville, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lewisville area include Guilford College, Catawba College, Central Piedmont Community College, Davidson College, and Forsyth Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lewisville from include Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, and High Point.