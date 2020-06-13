/
rural hall
116 Apartments for rent in Rural Hall, NC📍
Hawthorne at the Hall
990 Sea Shell Ct, Rural Hall, NC
1 Bedroom
$781
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy rural charm while staying close to the city! Only 15 minutes from Winston-Salem, this pet-friendly community contains a coffee bar, internet cafe, playground and pool. Washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors in recently renovated units.
533 Heatherton Ln
533 Heatherton Lane, Rural Hall, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1204 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Ranch in Rural Hall! - Appointments by email only. Recently upgraded 3 bedroom ranch house near center Rural Hall. East access to 52 for a quick shot into Winston-Salem.
140 Washington Street
140 Washington St, Rural Hall, NC
1 Bedroom
$375
1 bedroom apartment with water included.
1252 Mizpah Church Rd
1252 Mizpah Church Road Northwest, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
Nice 4 Bedroom Brick Ranch Home In Rural Hall - Nice 4 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch home. Has hardwood floors and a full basement with lot's of storage. Kitchen includes fridge, dishwasher and stove. Dining room off kitchen. Large living room.
6443 Bentbrush St
6443 Bentbrush St, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2152 sqft
Available 06/19/20 Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 6443 Bentbrush Street Rural Hall NC 27045: Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in Chandler Pointe! Large formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen with large pantry/island with storage/gorgeous walnut
Verified
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$722
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$780
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$615
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$648
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$655
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.
302 Aspen Court
302 Aspen Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1152 sqft
302 Aspen Court Available 06/23/20 Coming Soon to view/lease! NO PETS Close to Wake Forest Campus! 2 bed, 2 bath Condo! - Coming Soon for, private SELF GUIDED Tours. Go only to RENTrrc.
1316 Old Hollow Road, Forsyth County, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
1104 sqft
Check this one out! - This unique property includes a large kitchen, office area, den that could be second bedroom, and three workshop/garage areas. Enclosed garden area, fenced and unfenced areas in the yard, and a circle drive.
903 Aspen Trail
903 Aspen Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
903 Aspen Trail Available 06/24/20 2 BED / 2 BATH LOWER LEVEL CONDO - Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath lower level condo. Combined dining and living room. Butler's window into living room from kitchen. Laundry room.
4361 MILL CREEK ROAD
4361 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2658 sqft
704 Aspen Trail
704 Aspen Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
ASPEN PARK II! Upper End Near WFU! - Walk to WFU campus! Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Live in the trees -- very private! Huge great room with built ins and fireplace. Opens to large deck with outside storage.
4251 Mill Creek Road
4251 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1759 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
4309 Rosebriar Lane
4309 Rosebriar Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2900 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1953 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! We have recently acquired this spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home located off of Reynolda Rd in Pfafftown! Home is just over 1900sf ! Appliance will be
5470 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
810 sqft
Shattalon Terrace Apartments offer 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans that are a cozy place to call home. Here at Shattalon Terrace you will be located only moments away from your favorite restaurants, great entertainment and awesome shopping.
3450 Triangle Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1022 sqft
Upper Level Unit Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment.
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1022 sqft
Lower Level Unit Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment.
1307 Brookwood Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1727 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1307 Brookwood Drive in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
4605 Tobaccoville Road, Tobaccoville, NC
1 Bedroom
$500
1 bedroom apt in quiet rural community.
4008 Avera Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1495 sqft
Charming, welcoming and just the home you’ve been looking for! Wonderfully updated, fall in love with it’s neutral interior that your furniture is sure to blend effortlessly with.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Rural Hall, the median rent is $499 for a studio, $513 for a 1-bedroom, $626 for a 2-bedroom, and $870 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rural Hall, check out our monthly Rural Hall Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Rural Hall area include Guilford College, Catawba College, Forsyth Technical Community College, High Point University, and Mitchell Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rural Hall from include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Mooresville, and Burlington.