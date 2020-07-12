/
/
/
ardmore
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:08 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Ardmore, Winston-Salem, NC
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
26 Units Available
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1013 Lockland Avenue
1013 Lockland Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
992 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home In The Ardmore Area! - Newly installed carpet. Features include stove and washer/dryer connections. Spacious basement area. Electric A/C, gas heat. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1225 Pinebluff Road
1225 Pinebluff Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2173 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2026 Elizabeth Avenue
2026 Elizabeth Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2194 sqft
Large Ardmore Home - Ardmore: Great two story home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Huge sun room. Appliances include Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Two zone electric heat and air conditioning.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2389 Jefferson Avenue
2389 Jefferson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1317 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 full bath home in the heart of ardmore! Convenient to hospitals, shopping, schools, and parks. Features spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Large backyard w/plenty of gardening space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
859 Fenimore Street
859 Fenimore Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Home in Ardmore 2/3 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms,1 Car Basement Garage. Master Bedroom on main. Upstairs another bedroom with full bath and plenty of closet space. Large Living room and Dining Room Combo.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
668 BRENT STREET
668 Brent Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
- THIS GROUND LEVEL DUPLEX APARTMENT IS IN GOOD CONDITION INCLUDING HARDWOOD FLOORS; EAT-IN KITCHEN; BASEMENT IS UNFINISHED BUT WITH GOOD STORAGE; NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (RLNE3524770)
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2125 Elgin Road
2125 Elgin Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1002 sqft
2125 Elgin Road Available 05/01/20 Adorable 3BR Ardmore Cottage w/fenced back yard off Miller St. - Well maintained 3BR/1.5BA cottage in the heart of historic Ardmore. Just off Miller St with close proximity to both hospitals.
1 of 34
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
924 S Hawthorne Road
924 South Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Ardmore-Newly updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home - ARDMORE-4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Ardmore-Kitchen has been updated with freshly painted cabinets, new countertops and new dishwasher. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2058 Craig Street
2058 Craig Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2178 sqft
Very unique open floor plan home. Huge living room/dining room area with gas fireplace. Large eat in kitchen open to sunroom with gas fireplace. Massive master suite takes up the whole upstairs. Duel closets with lots of room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2766 Asbury Lane
2766 Asbury Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1218 sqft
Three bedroom brick ranch with large basement in Ardmore! - Great opportunity for social distancing in this 3 bedroom brick ranch in Ardmore. Hardwoods, back deck, and finished game room adjacent to basement in this peaceful cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Ardmore
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
61 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 10:15pm
21 Units Available
Nissen Building Apartments
310 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1207 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a stunning iconic 18-story historic high-rise property.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1320 Brewer Road
1320 Brewer Road, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1320 Brewer Road Available 08/01/20 NICE & CUTE HOME IN SOUTH WINSTON-SALEM! - Nice 2-bedroom, 1-bath home with mostly wood floors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2821 DEERWOOD DRIVE
2821 Deerwood Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1392 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath Home Available in Ardmore - 3 bdroom, 2 bath ranch style single family home located in Ardmore. House has a carport and patio area; carpet and hardwood flooring; kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
361 Grand Court
361 Grand Court, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
LARGE BUENA VISTA HOME! - Wow! Main level has foyer with slate tiles, living room with wood floors, dining room with wood floors, kitchen with breakfast nook (vinyl flooring), 1/2 bath (vinyl), Den with fireplace and built-in desk (vinyl), sun room
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1780 Sandersted Village Drive
1780 Sandersted Village Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1593 sqft
Fairly new construction-3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home with detached garage-Near Novant Hospital abd Baptist - -Convenient location, close to hospitals, shopping etc.. 3 bedroom, and an offiice/study area 2.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
620 W First Street
620 West 1st Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
Top floor unit with stainless appliances and hardwood floors. Common coin laundry in the basement and off-street parking. Come check out a key at our office today!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
909 Shuman Street
909 Shuman Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1 sqft
Updated, one-level, sunny midcentury all-brick home on quiet cul-de-sac, near downtown Winston-Salem . (Yard and exterior maintenance included in monthly rental price.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1906 Saffron Place
1906 Saffron Place, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1906 Saffron Place in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
620 Laurel Street
620 Laurel Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR/2BA, Remodeled, Hardwoods Living & Dining Rooms, Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counters, SS S/R/DW/Micro, WD, Front & Rear Porch, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Off Street Parking.
1 of 11
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
2016 Colonial Place
2016 Colonial Place, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
4BR/2BA, Dining Room, Den, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, SS S/R/DW/Micro, W/D, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Hardwood Floors, 1-Car Basement Garage, Basement (Can Be Damp-Sump Pump).
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
624 W First Street
624 West 1st Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
Great main level unit in Downtown WS! Stove and fridge. Tile and hardwood floors. Walk-in closet and large bath. Heat Pump & Central A/C, On-Site Coin-Op Laundry, Off-Street Parking, Water Included.