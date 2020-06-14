Apartment List
/
NC
/
winston salem
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

114 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Winston-Salem, NC

Finding an apartment in Winston-Salem that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1243 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1089 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Westend
56 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$780
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$685
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
864 sqft
Move in Now and Get Up to One Month Free! Two Bedrooms starting at $799 Two bed/ two bath with 12 month lease. 1/2 month rent free on a 6 month lease. Restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
Windsor Estates
12 Units Available
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$722
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Ardmore
35 Units Available
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
83 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Atwood Acres
8 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
18 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$615
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
28 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
5 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 05:37am
Town and Country Estates
29 Units Available
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$648
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Winston-Salem
5 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mount Tabor
13 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1595 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
12 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$655
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
State-of-the-art fitness center with half-court basketball, two-lane bowling alley, gym and more. On-site Kimpton restaurant. Units boast city views with large double-pane windows. Concierge and valet provided.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Skyland
1 Unit Available
848 Rankin Street Northeast
848 Rankin Street Northeast, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1240 sqft
View this recently acquired 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home located near Old Greensboro Rd NE.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Winston-Salem, NC

Finding an apartment in Winston-Salem that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinston-Salem 3 BedroomsWinston-Salem Accessible ApartmentsWinston-Salem Apartments under $700Winston-Salem Apartments under $800
Winston-Salem Apartments with BalconyWinston-Salem Apartments with GarageWinston-Salem Apartments with GymWinston-Salem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinston-Salem Apartments with ParkingWinston-Salem Apartments with Pool
Winston-Salem Apartments with Washer-DryerWinston-Salem Cheap PlacesWinston-Salem Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinston-Salem Furnished ApartmentsWinston-Salem Luxury PlacesWinston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
Town And Country Estates
Mount Tabor

Apartments Near Colleges

Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
Guilford College