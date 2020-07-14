Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage media room package receiving yoga garage business center concierge conference room game room internet access trash valet valet service

Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public. Although offices are closed for walk-in activity, the management staff will continue to be available by telephone and email. If you have a form that needs to be completed or business that requires in person interaction, please call or email the office.



Plant 64 Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Situated in the heart of downtown Winston-Salem, Plant 64 offers contemporary luxuries to fit any lifestyle. From the outdoor lounge with salt water pool, roof terrace with dramatic skyline views, 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio, to the indoor sports court. This pet friendly community offers exceptional services and style. Plant 64 ... Where Big City Allure Meets Sophistication & Innovation.