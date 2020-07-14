Lease Length: 6-17 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Facility Fee: $10/month, Valet trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds unless a Service Companion, Max weight 70 lbs unless on ground floor.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Assigned Surface Lot: $30/month. Assigned Parking Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $55
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.