Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Plant 64

Open Now until 5:30pm
545 Power Plant Cir · (336) 344-9992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Downtown Winston-Salem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-321 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit A-420 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,663

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plant 64.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
package receiving
yoga
garage
business center
concierge
conference room
game room
internet access
trash valet
valet service
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public. Although offices are closed for walk-in activity, the management staff will continue to be available by telephone and email. If you have a form that needs to be completed or business that requires in person interaction, please call or email the office.

Plant 64 Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Situated in the heart of downtown Winston-Salem, Plant 64 offers contemporary luxuries to fit any lifestyle. From the outdoor lounge with salt water pool, roof terrace with dramatic skyline views, 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio, to the indoor sports court. This pet friendly community offers exceptional services and style. Plant 64 ... Where Big City Allure Meets Sophistication & Innovation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-17 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Facility Fee: $10/month, Valet trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds unless a Service Companion, Max weight 70 lbs unless on ground floor.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Assigned Surface Lot: $30/month. Assigned Parking Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $55
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Plant 64 have any available units?
Plant 64 has 2 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Plant 64 have?
Some of Plant 64's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plant 64 currently offering any rent specials?
Plant 64 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plant 64 pet-friendly?
Yes, Plant 64 is pet friendly.
Does Plant 64 offer parking?
Yes, Plant 64 offers parking.
Does Plant 64 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plant 64 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plant 64 have a pool?
Yes, Plant 64 has a pool.
Does Plant 64 have accessible units?
Yes, Plant 64 has accessible units.
Does Plant 64 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plant 64 has units with dishwashers.

