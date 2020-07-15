Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM
30 Apartments For Rent Near WSSU
51 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
59 Units Available
Westend
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
21 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Nissen Building Apartments
310 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1207 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a stunning iconic 18-story historic high-rise property.
15 Units Available
Westdale
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
18 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
30 Units Available
Ardmore
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
9 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
11 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
6 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Contact for Availability
Downtown Winston-Salem
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
State-of-the-art fitness center with half-court basketball, two-lane bowling alley, gym and more. On-site Kimpton restaurant. Units boast city views with large double-pane windows. Concierge and valet provided.
Contact for Availability
Downtown Winston-Salem
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
624 W First Street
624 West 1st Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
Great main level unit in Downtown WS! Stove and fridge. Tile and hardwood floors. Walk-in closet and large bath. Heat Pump & Central A/C, On-Site Coin-Op Laundry, Off-Street Parking, Water Included.
1 Unit Available
West Salem
620 Laurel Street
620 Laurel Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR/2BA, Remodeled, Hardwoods Living & Dining Rooms, Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counters, SS S/R/DW/Micro, WD, Front & Rear Porch, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Off Street Parking.
1 Unit Available
Easton
3401 Lambeth Street
3401 Lambeth Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1002 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Located Near Easton Park! - Southside location with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, situated near Easton Elementary and Easton Park. Corner lot with spacious yard. Hardwood floors. Extra storage room leading to open garage area.
1 Unit Available
Crystal Towers
256 West End Boulevard
256 West End Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Charming 2BR/ 2 bath home in the heart of West End District, in downtown Winston Salem. Home features original hardwood floors, rocking chair front porch, and updated bathrooms. Master BR has walk in closet and french doors leading to back porch.
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
100 W Sprague Street
100 West Sprague Street, Winston-Salem, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Located in the beautiful Washington Park Historic District! Home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, spacious dining room and living room.
1 Unit Available
North East Winston
1901 N. Dunleith Ave.
1901 North Dunleith Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1904 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 3 Bedroom house with a Bonus Room in Winston-Salem! - Appointments by email only. Newly renovated 3 bedrooms with additional Bonus room, 3 bath home in Winston-Salem with new flooring and freshly painted throughout.
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
668 BRENT STREET
668 Brent Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
- THIS GROUND LEVEL DUPLEX APARTMENT IS IN GOOD CONDITION INCLUDING HARDWOOD FLOORS; EAT-IN KITCHEN; BASEMENT IS UNFINISHED BUT WITH GOOD STORAGE; NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (RLNE3524770)
1 Unit Available
North Carolina School of the Arts
203 Haled Street
203 Haled Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
Charming 2BR/1BA Minutes from UNCSA, Downtown Winston-Salem! - 2BR/1BA Home Convenient to UNCSA, Downtown Winston-Salem! Hardwood floors. Recently remodeled bathroom with 5' shower. New 14" of attic insulation for energy efficiency.
1 Unit Available
North Winston
323 E. 16th St
323 East 16th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
5 Bedrooms
$950
1514 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Waiting for You! - Vinyl plank flooring throughout for easy cleaning. Central air & heat. Range and Refrigerator are included. All electric. New kitchen cabinets and counter top. Minutes from downtown Winston-Salem.
1 Unit Available
West End South
1264 W 4th Street
1264 West 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled and refreshed 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a historic triplex home. All utilities included! Fresh paint throughout. Hardwood floors refinished.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
620 W First Street
620 West 1st Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
Top floor unit with stainless appliances and hardwood floors. Common coin laundry in the basement and off-street parking. Come check out a key at our office today!
1 Unit Available
Reynoldstown
906 GRAY AVE.
906 North Gray Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1391 sqft
Charming 2BR/1.5 BA home! - Charming 2BR/1.5 BA home. Large living room. Formal dining room and study.. Main level half bath with washer/dryer connections. 2 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Fully fenced yard. Concrete Driveway.
1 Unit Available
South Park
401 Hemingway Street
401 Hemingway Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1417 sqft
Located close to I-40/285 sits this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home. We have installed new flooring, upgraded lights and new appliances! All windows have new blinds.