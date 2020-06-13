171 Apartments for rent in Kernersville, NC

Kernersville Neighborhoods

While Kernersville has plenty of subdivisions, it doesn't have many distinct neighborhoods. A few stand outs, though, are described below.

Historic District: If you're looking for the perfect mixture of old and new, look no further than the homes located in the Historic District in Kernersville. This area around Salisbury Street recently began a huge renovation project that includes a new bridge, repaved roads, light posts, sidewalks and stone side walls. The homes were also ordered to undergo renovations to match these updates. As a result, rental apartments here are top-of-the-line while retaining their historic charm. Besides, wouldn't you want to count Korner's Folly and the historic Harmon House as neighbors?

Downtown: Main Street in Kernersville is about as picturesque as you would expect in a small Southern town. Sidewalks, flowering trees, old-fashioned light posts -- they're all here. So are charming ice cream shops, actual record stores and hole-in-the-wall cafes. You can find rental properties here, mostly smaller one-bedroom apartments, although larger units aren't out of the question.

Guthrie: The far west side of town is ideal if you need to drive into Winston-Salem on a regular basis since it's located along Business 40. You can happily rent an apartment at one of the larger apartment complexes located here.

Horneytown: Don't get too excited, this little stretch of land in the southernmost part of town is decidedly less scandalous than its name would suggest. But how fun would it be to shock people when they ask where you live?