Apartment List
/
NC
/
kernersville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:26 PM

171 Apartments for rent in Kernersville, NC

📍
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
21 Units Available
Abbotts Creek
1000 Abbotts Creek Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1119 sqft
Close to I-40 and Highway 66. Stylish homes with modern kitchens, furniture, garbage disposals and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly community includes a volleyball court, coffee bar, dog park, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Vibrant, amenity-rich community, a quick trip from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Brand new apartments feature beautiful gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and large windows with plenty of natural light.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
21 Units Available
Hawthorne at Main
100 Madison Place Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning community with resort-style swimming pool, poolside gas grills and a 24-hour fitness center. Pristine apartments offer sunrooms and private decks. Convenient access to Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1364 sqft
Located between I-40 and Highway 66. Furnished homes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and carpet. Community offers a putting green, a pool, a game room and a playground.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 Lakeside Drive
313 Lakeside Drive, Kernersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Roomy Split Level in quiet neighborhood. - Roomy Split Level with great back yard and finished lower level, featuring huge den with fireplace and bonus room that could be 4th bedroom or office along with 1/2 bath.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lindsey Manor
472 Lindsay Street, Kernersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$810
735 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home with furniture to understand how to set up your future home! Equipped with ample kitchen counter space, washer & dryer connections, and patio outside the kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Megan Cross Lane
1021 Megan Cross Lane, Kernersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Deck and fenced in yard are just a few of the great features of this home. Ready to move in immediately. Great location between Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1826 Iron Horse Road
1826 Iron Horse Dr, Kernersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2340 sqft
Brand new construction, be the first to live in this gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath with loft bonus area, 2 car garage. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an oversized panty.
Results within 1 mile of Kernersville

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4501 Kernersville Rd
4501 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Nice 3/BR Brick Home /Complete Remodel/For Rent - Property Id: 289893 Nice Completely Remodeled 3/BR, 1.5/BTH Brick Rancher W/2 Car Garage W/ Large Storage Area ,Corner Lot, Large Front & Back Yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
355 Creekview Drive
355 Creekview Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1496 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
791 Pecan Ridge Circle
791 Pecan Ridge Circle, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2295 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
580 Barnesdale Ridge Road
580 Barnsdale Ridge Road, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
Available for move-in starting 8/1/2020 4 bedrooms | 2.5 baths | Large backyard Beautiful, spacious home for rent in Kernersville with 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1570 Welford Dr
1570 Welford Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
2 Story Home with 3 Bedrooms Plus A Loft and Double Garage in Kernersville - Check out this spacious 2 story built in 2015 with approx 2231 square feet and a double garage.
Results within 5 miles of Kernersville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morningside Manor
1 Unit Available
1524 Argonne Blvd
1524 Argonne Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
875 sqft
1524 Argonne Blvd Available 07/15/20 New LIsting-3 bedroom, one bath home - Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, one bath home. New laminate wood flooring throughout, bathroom updated with new tub/shower and vanity.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
448 Dunwood Dr.
448 Dunwood Drive, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1295 sqft
Cozy Home! - Terrific townhome situated in the heart of Ashebrook. Beautiful, wide-plank wood laminate flooring throughout most of the main level. Freshly painted w/designer colors. Open living/dining spaces w/brushed nickel lighting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1540 Chimney Rock Dr
1540 Chimney Rock Drive, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2258 sqft
1540 Chimney Rock Dr Available 06/15/20 Spacious Cape Cod Style House With Basement For Rent - Check out this remodeled 1.5 story home with a basement. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus a rec room in the lower level.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dreamland
1 Unit Available
1625 Attucks Street
1625 Attucks Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
728 sqft
2 Bedroom - Single Bath Home - Winston-Salem, NC - Make this quaint cottage style house your next home! 2 Bedrooms SIngle Bath Washer-Dryer Hookups. Small back-yard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835536)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
324 Robyn's Glen Circle
324 Robyns Glen Cir, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2 bedroom home NW schools - Immaculate 2 bedroom-2.5 baths located in a well maintained Robyn's Glen subdivision.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laurel Oak Ranch
1 Unit Available
6066 Birkdale Dr.
6066 Birkdale Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home with excellent schools! - Property Id: 19773 Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and single car garage; Fenced back yard, plenty of storage space and his and hers closet on master

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakview Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 Corvair Dr
3420 Corvair Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1919 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Appointments by email only. Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
6535 Creek Run Road
6535 Creek Run Road, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
We have recently acquired this adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home located in Walkertown. This home offers brand new flooring throughout, upgraded lighting and new appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Skyland
1 Unit Available
848 Rankin Street Northeast
848 Rankin Street Northeast, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1240 sqft
View this recently acquired 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home located near Old Greensboro Rd NE.

Median Rent in Kernersville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Kernersville is $786, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $944.
Studio
$732
1 Bed
$786
2 Beds
$944
3+ Beds
$1,287
City GuideKernersville
People travel from all over to walk through Kernersville's Korner's Folly, the personal home of the grandson of the town's founder. Because the home was built piecemeal over several years, the home is a maze of different ceiling heights on seven levels. More than a dozen fireplaces fill the 22 rooms of the home.

Just nine miles east of Winston-Salem, Kernersville is perfectly situated within the Piedmont Triad metro of Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem. Its tobacco farming history is still an integral part of its present, although the town has kept up with the times with plenty of retail, restaurants and infrastructure to keep its residents happy and content without having to drive up the road to the bigger cities on either side. Town founder Joseph Kerner bought the land in 1817 and named it Kerners Crossroads. When it was incorporated in 1873, the name was changed to Kernersville. The town has seen several presidents pass through, starting with George Washington, who enjoyed breakfast at Dobson's Tavern. About 200 years later, another George -- George W. Bush -- gave a speech on economy at the Deere-Hitachi plant. Just a few years after that speech, Bill Clinton gave another speech at a local high school while on his wife's presidential campaign trail.

Moving to Kernersville

Searching for house rentals in Kernersville is somewhat easier than elsewhere because it does retains that small-town feel where people make business decisions based on more than just your credit history. Present yourself well -- a few well-placed ma'am's, thank you's and please's will go a long way -- and be prepared to meet people in person. While you can conduct everything from your present location over the internet -- this isn't a third-world place -- waiting until you're in Kernersville can make your house rentals search go much smoother. Keep in mind, though, that Kernersville is becoming an increasingly popular choice for people who work in Winston-Salem or Greensboro and are tired of the massive overgrowth happening in those two cities. You'll be competing against them for properties, so make sure you have all your documentation gathered and in order.

When you are ready to make the move, you'll be greeted by a town committed to keeping up with its growing population of just more than 23,000. Several construction projects around major roadways like Hastings Hill Road and Bodenheimer Street are in the works. When completed, the roads will be straighter and less congested, making the commute to neighboring cities via I-40, Business 40 or Hwy 421 even easier.

Kernersville Neighborhoods

While Kernersville has plenty of subdivisions, it doesn't have many distinct neighborhoods. A few stand outs, though, are described below.

Historic District: If you're looking for the perfect mixture of old and new, look no further than the homes located in the Historic District in Kernersville. This area around Salisbury Street recently began a huge renovation project that includes a new bridge, repaved roads, light posts, sidewalks and stone side walls. The homes were also ordered to undergo renovations to match these updates. As a result, rental apartments here are top-of-the-line while retaining their historic charm. Besides, wouldn't you want to count Korner's Folly and the historic Harmon House as neighbors?

Downtown: Main Street in Kernersville is about as picturesque as you would expect in a small Southern town. Sidewalks, flowering trees, old-fashioned light posts -- they're all here. So are charming ice cream shops, actual record stores and hole-in-the-wall cafes. You can find rental properties here, mostly smaller one-bedroom apartments, although larger units aren't out of the question.

Guthrie: The far west side of town is ideal if you need to drive into Winston-Salem on a regular basis since it's located along Business 40. You can happily rent an apartment at one of the larger apartment complexes located here.

Horneytown: Don't get too excited, this little stretch of land in the southernmost part of town is decidedly less scandalous than its name would suggest. But how fun would it be to shock people when they ask where you live?

Living in Kernersville

Spend time in Century Park fishing, jogging or just enjoying the sunshine. The town recently completed a rebuilding project at the park, so the lake is now fully stocked with fish and has brand-spankin' new picnic tables. The Fourth of July Park hosts the annual Honeybee Festival every fall, but it's also a great place for recreation during the other three seasons.

Tour the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in the historical district, and while you're there, stop by and walk through Korner's Folly (you'll need to stoop in some rooms!). The house also presents plays and even has the distinction of being the first private Little Theatre in the U.S.

Drive into Winston-Salem to the west or Greensboro to the east for even more shopping, dining and recreation. And if you ever get tired of all the excitement of being in North Carolina's Piedmont Triad, hop onto a plane at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in nearby Greensboro.

June 2020 Kernersville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kernersville Rent Report. Kernersville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kernersville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Kernersville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kernersville Rent Report. Kernersville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kernersville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Kernersville rent trends were flat over the past month

Kernersville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kernersville stand at $787 for a one-bedroom apartment and $944 for a two-bedroom. Kernersville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kernersville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Kernersville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Kernersville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Kernersville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Kernersville's median two-bedroom rent of $944 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% increase in Kernersville.
    • While Kernersville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kernersville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Kernersville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Kernersville?
    In Kernersville, the median rent is $732 for a studio, $786 for a 1-bedroom, $944 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,287 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kernersville, check out our monthly Kernersville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Kernersville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Kernersville area include Guilford College, Catawba College, Forsyth Technical Community College, High Point University, and Mitchell Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Kernersville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kernersville from include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, High Point, and Burlington.

    Similar Pages

    Kernersville 1 BedroomsKernersville 2 Bedrooms
    Kernersville Apartments with BalconyKernersville Apartments with Parking
    Kernersville Pet Friendly Places