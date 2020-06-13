171 Apartments for rent in Kernersville, NC📍
Just nine miles east of Winston-Salem, Kernersville is perfectly situated within the Piedmont Triad metro of Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem. Its tobacco farming history is still an integral part of its present, although the town has kept up with the times with plenty of retail, restaurants and infrastructure to keep its residents happy and content without having to drive up the road to the bigger cities on either side. Town founder Joseph Kerner bought the land in 1817 and named it Kerners Crossroads. When it was incorporated in 1873, the name was changed to Kernersville. The town has seen several presidents pass through, starting with George Washington, who enjoyed breakfast at Dobson's Tavern. About 200 years later, another George -- George W. Bush -- gave a speech on economy at the Deere-Hitachi plant. Just a few years after that speech, Bill Clinton gave another speech at a local high school while on his wife's presidential campaign trail.
Searching for house rentals in Kernersville is somewhat easier than elsewhere because it does retains that small-town feel where people make business decisions based on more than just your credit history. Present yourself well -- a few well-placed ma'am's, thank you's and please's will go a long way -- and be prepared to meet people in person. While you can conduct everything from your present location over the internet -- this isn't a third-world place -- waiting until you're in Kernersville can make your house rentals search go much smoother. Keep in mind, though, that Kernersville is becoming an increasingly popular choice for people who work in Winston-Salem or Greensboro and are tired of the massive overgrowth happening in those two cities. You'll be competing against them for properties, so make sure you have all your documentation gathered and in order.
When you are ready to make the move, you'll be greeted by a town committed to keeping up with its growing population of just more than 23,000. Several construction projects around major roadways like Hastings Hill Road and Bodenheimer Street are in the works. When completed, the roads will be straighter and less congested, making the commute to neighboring cities via I-40, Business 40 or Hwy 421 even easier.
While Kernersville has plenty of subdivisions, it doesn't have many distinct neighborhoods. A few stand outs, though, are described below.
Historic District: If you're looking for the perfect mixture of old and new, look no further than the homes located in the Historic District in Kernersville. This area around Salisbury Street recently began a huge renovation project that includes a new bridge, repaved roads, light posts, sidewalks and stone side walls. The homes were also ordered to undergo renovations to match these updates. As a result, rental apartments here are top-of-the-line while retaining their historic charm. Besides, wouldn't you want to count Korner's Folly and the historic Harmon House as neighbors?
Downtown: Main Street in Kernersville is about as picturesque as you would expect in a small Southern town. Sidewalks, flowering trees, old-fashioned light posts -- they're all here. So are charming ice cream shops, actual record stores and hole-in-the-wall cafes. You can find rental properties here, mostly smaller one-bedroom apartments, although larger units aren't out of the question.
Guthrie: The far west side of town is ideal if you need to drive into Winston-Salem on a regular basis since it's located along Business 40. You can happily rent an apartment at one of the larger apartment complexes located here.
Horneytown: Don't get too excited, this little stretch of land in the southernmost part of town is decidedly less scandalous than its name would suggest. But how fun would it be to shock people when they ask where you live?
Spend time in Century Park fishing, jogging or just enjoying the sunshine. The town recently completed a rebuilding project at the park, so the lake is now fully stocked with fish and has brand-spankin' new picnic tables. The Fourth of July Park hosts the annual Honeybee Festival every fall, but it's also a great place for recreation during the other three seasons.
Tour the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in the historical district, and while you're there, stop by and walk through Korner's Folly (you'll need to stoop in some rooms!). The house also presents plays and even has the distinction of being the first private Little Theatre in the U.S.
Drive into Winston-Salem to the west or Greensboro to the east for even more shopping, dining and recreation. And if you ever get tired of all the excitement of being in North Carolina's Piedmont Triad, hop onto a plane at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in nearby Greensboro.
June 2020 Kernersville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Kernersville Rent Report. Kernersville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kernersville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Kernersville rent trends were flat over the past month
Kernersville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kernersville stand at $787 for a one-bedroom apartment and $944 for a two-bedroom. Kernersville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in North Carolina
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kernersville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
- Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Kernersville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Kernersville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Kernersville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Kernersville's median two-bedroom rent of $944 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% increase in Kernersville.
- While Kernersville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kernersville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Kernersville.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.