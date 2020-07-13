Apartment List
/
NC
/
winston salem
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

31 Apartments under $800 for rent in Winston-Salem, NC

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Windsor Estates
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$716
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
26 Units Available
Ardmore
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
14 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$699
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
12 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$685
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Mount Tabor
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$723
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 07:47am
18 Units Available
Town and Country Estates
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$646
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
6 Units Available
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$749
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$845
1151 sqft
Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$655
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Parkway Place Apartments
114 Penner St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Place Apartments in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
North Carolina School of the Arts
1512 Lomond Street
1512 Lomond Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
812 sqft
Sprague St. / Waughtown Area - Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath with heatpump/A/C, range, refrigerator. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Winston
2400 Ivy Ave
2400 Ivy Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
1 Bedroom Duplex Situated In Front of Blum Park - 1 bedroom 1 bath ready for you! Front deck area with view of Blum Park. Spacious living room. Plank flooring throughout most of home. HVAC system. Appliances include refrigerator and stove.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Wheeling Village
1405 Forest Knolls Circle
1405 Forest Knolls Circle Southeast, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
970 sqft
Timberline Apartments and Town homes are nestled on the out skirts of Winston-Salem close to Kernersville. Enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants, walking and biking trails and entertainment.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
620 W First Street
620 West 1st Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
Top floor unit with stainless appliances and hardwood floors. Common coin laundry in the basement and off-street parking. Come check out a key at our office today!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Twin Gardens
1906 Saffron Place
1906 Saffron Place, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1906 Saffron Place in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
5470 Shattalon Drive Apt. 9-D
5470 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
810 sqft
Shattalon Terrace Apartments offer 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans that are a cozy place to call home. Here at Shattalon Terrace you will be located only moments away from your favorite restaurants, great entertainment and awesome shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3450 Triangle Dr., Apt. 622
3450 Triangle Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1022 sqft
Upper Level Unit Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511
3440 Triangle Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1022 sqft
Lower Level Unit Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
894 S Ridge Court
894 South Ridge Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
Move in ready, upper level 2BR/ 2 bath condo. Bright and open. Freshly painted through out. Shaded balcony perfect for relaxing overlooking grassy area. Large master BR with two closets. All electric. Water included in rent.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Slater Park
2201 Slater Ave.
2201 Slater Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
- (RLNE5783881)

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4656 Walcott St.
4656 Walcott Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1125 sqft
Newly Renovated Ranch in Winston Salem! - Bight and cozy ranch-style home! Newly renovated with stylish flooring and luxury upgrades throughout! - Stainless steel fridge with bottom freezer - Bright kitchen - Tons of natural sunlight - Great front

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
668 BRENT STREET
668 Brent Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
- THIS GROUND LEVEL DUPLEX APARTMENT IS IN GOOD CONDITION INCLUDING HARDWOOD FLOORS; EAT-IN KITCHEN; BASEMENT IS UNFINISHED BUT WITH GOOD STORAGE; NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (RLNE3524770)

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Retnuh Hills
222 motor rd - 7
222 Motor Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$640
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 222 motor rd - 7 in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report. Winston-Salem rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winston-Salem rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report. Winston-Salem rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winston-Salem rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Winston-Salem rent trends were flat over the past month

Winston-Salem rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Winston-Salem stand at $676 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. Winston-Salem's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Winston-Salem, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Winston-Salem rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Winston-Salem, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Winston-Salem is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Winston-Salem's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Winston-Salem's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winston-Salem than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Winston-Salem.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinston-Salem 3 BedroomsWinston-Salem Accessible ApartmentsWinston-Salem Apartments under $800
    Winston-Salem Apartments with BalconyWinston-Salem Apartments with GarageWinston-Salem Apartments with GymWinston-Salem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinston-Salem Apartments with ParkingWinston-Salem Apartments with Pool
    Winston-Salem Apartments with Washer-DryerWinston-Salem Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinston-Salem Furnished ApartmentsWinston-Salem Luxury PlacesWinston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
    Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
    Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
    Town And Country Estates
    Mount Tabor

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
    University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
    Guilford College