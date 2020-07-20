All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7541 Rolling Meadows Lane

7541 Rolling Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7541 Rolling Meadows Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,630 sf home is located in Huntersville, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane have any available units?
7541 Rolling Meadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane have?
Some of 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7541 Rolling Meadows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane offer parking?
No, 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane have a pool?
No, 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane have accessible units?
No, 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7541 Rolling Meadows Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
