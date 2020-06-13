/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
54 Accessible Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
25 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Results within 1 mile of Huntersville
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Wedgewood
24 Units Available
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Results within 5 miles of Huntersville
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
42 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Antiquity
31 Units Available
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,134
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prosperity Church Road
14 Units Available
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1540 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1179 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$924
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1206 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prosperity Church Road
33 Units Available
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1399 sqft
Pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes located in University Area. Within easy reach of I-77, I-84 and I-495. Each residence features wood-burning fireplaces, garden-style bathtubs and spacious balconies or patios. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prosperity Church Road
11 Units Available
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1258 sqft
Welcome to The Lodge at Mallard Creek, a luxury apartments community ensuring an ambiance of refinement and relaxation.The finest interior amenities await you in our selection of 7 spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1430 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Highland Creek
208 Units Available
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1551 sqft
Built with a soul of a farmhouse, Alta Croft Apartments offers top-of-the-line suburban living in North Charlotte. We are excited to announce the opening of this brand-new luxury community beginning February 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Huntersville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
The South End
32 Units Available
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,254
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1142 sqft
Exquisite apartments feature gorgeous skyline views, high ceilings and large rooms. There is in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Apartment amenities include valet service, a saltwater pool, gym and a bocce court.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westerly Hills
18 Units Available
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,106
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1158 sqft
Upbeat, urban community with outstanding amenities including a rooftop sky lounge, saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio. Expansive windows, designer kitchens and incredible city views.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Waterlynn
16 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
$
Optimist Park
27 Units Available
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1079 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Newell
63 Units Available
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1174 sqft
Minutes from UNCC, Noda, and Uptown. Full fitness center, plenty of connectivity, and lots of storage space. Large, resort-like pool. Modern interiors with granite countertops and luxury flooring.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Wesley Heights
13 Units Available
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,215
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1262 sqft
Located just five minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Charlotte. Each unit has expansive closets, washer/dryer sets and plenty of storage. Community offers pool, fireplace and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
Third Ward
22 Units Available
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,209
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1308 sqft
High-rise apartments in Uptown Charlotte. A rooftop saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge and bar, and pet spa and salon. Interiors feature modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and culinary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
North Charlotte
62 Units Available
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,053
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1179 sqft
Stylish homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site game room, business center and yoga studio. Direct access to the light rail. Near entertainment venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Evening Muse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Wilmore
28 Units Available
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,129
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1042 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a game room, yoga studio, and pool. E-payments for convenience. Close to the happening Uptown area. Near I-77.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Brookhill
18 Units Available
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,219
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1139 sqft
Enjoy a smoke-free and pet-friendly community with these stylish apartments. Expect luxury features such as stainless steel finishing, in-unit laundry, and your own private patio and balcony. Amenities include valet service and dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
Third Ward
57 Units Available
Gateway West
902 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,123
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1196 sqft
Gorgeous skyline views, heated saltwater pool and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly community has a pet park and pet bathing station. Units equipped with granite countertops, washers and dryers, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hidden Valley
199 Units Available
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,366
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1202 sqft
How do you do Charlotte? Whatever your answer, you will likely have a whole new perspective after experiencing life at V&Three. Select from our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes and understand why Charlotte living will never be the same.
Similar Pages
Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntersville 3 BedroomsHuntersville Accessible ApartmentsHuntersville Apartments under $1,000Huntersville Apartments under $1,100
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with GarageHuntersville Apartments with GymHuntersville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntersville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC