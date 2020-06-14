Apartment List
209 Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Huntersville
22 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
52 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1371 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
26 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
Cortland Huntersville
11418 Elmira Avenue, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1420 sqft
Located minutes north of Charlotte's Northlake area, our community connects you to Charlotte living - just outside the bustle of the city.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
27 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
13604 Toka Ct
13604 Toka Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1645 sqft
TRULY A UNIQUE FIND! TRADITIONAL STYLE HOME SITUATED ON A NATURALLY PRIVATE WOODED LOT. 8 INCH KNOTTY PINE FLOORS, EXPOSED WOOD BEAMS IN KITCHEN. RELAXING 2 TIER DECK - PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE MASTER SUITE W/HIS & HER CLOSETS.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Hampton Ridge
1 Unit Available
10224 Willingham Road
10224 Willingham Road, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2470 sqft
Fantastic neighborhood of Hampton Ridge offers community pool and is close to all kinds of shopping and restaurants, Birkdale Village and I-77. This 4 BR, 2.5 bath home has ~2500 s.f.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
13127 Rosedale Hill Avenue
13127 Rosedale Hill Avenue, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,295
1100 sqft
Great location commercial space near exit 23 on I 77. This space has hardwood floors and is versatile to be retail space, office space, or service space. All utilities are the tenant responsibility. To view, please contact us to set a showing up.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Monteith Park
1 Unit Available
14225 Bankside Dr.
14225 Bankside Drive, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished! This colonial style home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Monteith Park
1 Unit Available
806 Cattaloochee Ln
806 Cattaloochee Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1512 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is located in the Monteith Park subdivison. Walk in and you will find hardwood flooring throughout the down stairs.

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Tanners Creek
1 Unit Available
7267 April Mist Trail
7267 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Beautiful townhome in a great Huntersville location! This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1400 sq. ft. and a large back yard! This home features stylish tile that looks like hardwood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
13019 West Douglas Park Drive
13019 W Douglas Park Dr, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1344 sqft
Short Term Fully Furnished home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in sought after Douglas Park community. Spacious kitchen and Dining Area. Hardwood floors on main and 2nd level. Large living room with fireplace. Good size bedrooms.

1 of 39

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
12620 ES Draper Drive
12620 Es Draper Dr, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2246 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new, two-story home in the highly desirable Vermillion Community.

1 of 23

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
Vermillion
1 Unit Available
13842 Winmau Lane
13842 Winmau Lane, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1600 sqft
Exceptionally unique, end unit townhome in the sought after Vermillion community. Quaint community village center with common area gathering space and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Huntersville
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wedgewood
5 Units Available
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,164
1113 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments between I-77 and I-485, across street from Northlake Mall. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and extra storage. Amenities include pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Wedgewood
24 Units Available
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Wedgewood
8 Units Available
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1196 sqft
A relaxed yet luxurious lifestyle in the heart of vibrant Charlotte. Close to I-485 and I-77. Desirable amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10323 Rutledge Ridge DR NW
10323 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest, Concord, NC
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
4200 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Fullerton Place Rental Property - Property Id: 289067 Interesting third floor, 6 bedrooms and 5.5 big bathrooms and awesome woods private backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Wedgewood
1 Unit Available
7822 Royce Hall Lane
7822 Royce Hall Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1871 sqft
Big House in Wedgewood, Corner Lot, Huge Fenced-In Backyard for Fur-Babies. Note: Painting and Repairs in Progress, Move-In Ready Saturday June 6th. 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
18731 Vineyard Point Lane
18731 Vineyard Point Ln, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
WATERFRONT! Updated 2 bedroom condo in The Arbors of Vineyard Point. Amazing views of Lake Norman and community pool from this top level unit. Large living room with a vaulted ceiling and beautiful stone fireplace.
City Guide for Huntersville, NC

"Now it's not a meaningless question / To ask if they've been and gone / I remember a talk about North / Carolina and a strange, strange pond / You see the sides were like glass / In the thick of a forest without a road / And if any man's ever made that land / Then I think it would've showed" - Fleetwood Mac

Still seeming like an unspoiled nook of America, with its rolling hills, deep blue skies and active farmland, Huntersville is the rare effortless combination of urban and rural. That doesn't mean you'll find electric guitarists busking for tips next to natural waterfalls, but it does mean manmade lakes and open pastures are melding in a unique experience that feels both homey and adventurous. Plus, they've got NASCAR. There's more than just a twinge of country style here, and residents do well by their customs and show courtesy and welcoming attitudes to all. While you may miss the fast pace of city life, it's never far away, and you'll never regret seeing those star-filled skies.

Having trouble with Craigslist Huntersville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Huntersville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Huntersville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

