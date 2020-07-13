/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:44 PM
122 Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC with pool
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Huntersville
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
21 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,280
910 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1373 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
41 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
21 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarfield
9312 Cedar River Road
9312 Cedar River Road, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1584 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12658 Windyedge Road
12658 Windyedge Rd, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2450 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
9749 Tidal Court
9749 Tidal Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2066 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11263 Bryton Pkwy
11263 Bryton Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1584 sqft
2 years young Huntersville Townhome with 3 Bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths and an Extra Large 2 car detached garage. Kitchen features gourmet island, pantry, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Macaulay
15607 Chipping Drive
15607 Chipping Drive, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1987 sqft
Huntersville 4br/2.5bth in Very Desirable Macaulay Neighborhood - Very Desirable House in a Very Desirable Neighborhood; 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms within the Macaulay Neighborhood, Overlooking the Macaulay Park in Huntersville.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11255 Bryton Parkway
11255 Bryton Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1848 sqft
11255 Bryton Parkway Available 08/01/20 Huntersville Beautiful 3br/2.5bth Townhome in Bryton Square Subdivision - Built in 2017 this Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome is located in Bryton Square in Huntersville.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
12233 Cane Branch Way
12233 Cane Branch Way, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1560 sqft
2-story townhome in the Tanners Creek community For Rent! Main level has large Living Room, open Kitchen with Pantry, Dining Room, Half Bath and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9921 Holly Center Drive
9921 Holly Center Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,301
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium one bedroom/one bath apartment home. Located in Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
16312 Holly Crest Lane
16312 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1523 sqft
Available now! Spacious three bedroom, two bath, premium apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
16311 Holly Crest Lane
16311 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,186
701 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium one bedroom/one bath apartment home. Located in Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Macaulay
9924 Holly Center Drive
9924 Holly Center Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1147 sqft
Premium two bedroom/two bath apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Monteith Park
14225 Bankside Dr.
14225 Bankside Drive, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished! This colonial style home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Huntersville
12577 Bryton Ridge Parkway
12577 Bryton Ridge Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1864 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom 2.5BTH Townhome Huntersville - BRAND NEW low-maintenance 3BD/2.5BTH townhome located in the highly desirable Huntersville area.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Caldwell Station
17619 Trolley Crossing Way
17619 Trolley Crossing Way, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1024 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Caldwell Station - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home. Living room is open to kitchen. Eat in breakfast area. Dual master bedrooms upstairs, Storage building and patio. Conveniently located near the park area.
1 of 39
Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
12620 ES Draper Drive
12620 Es Draper Dr, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2246 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new, two-story home in the highly desirable Vermillion Community.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Gilead Ridge
16830 Hugh Torance Pkwy
16830 Hugh Torrance Parkway, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
Available 08/31/20 3 Bedroom Must See Coming Soon! - Property Id: 318522 2-Story, 3 Bedroom townhome in the beautiful Gilead Ridge community in Huntersville, NC.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Huntersville
11815 Midnight Way
11815 Midnight Way, Huntersville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
4866 sqft
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom and 3 full bath house for Rent. Available Now. The First-floor bedroom can be used as a flex space for a home office or guest bedroom. The upstairs master bedroom boasts a sitting area and bath.
Similar Pages
Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntersville 3 BedroomsHuntersville Accessible ApartmentsHuntersville Apartments under $1,000Huntersville Apartments under $1,100
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with GarageHuntersville Apartments with GymHuntersville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntersville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC