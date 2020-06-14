/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:13 PM
165 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
847 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Huntersville
22 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,256
896 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
31 Units Available
Cortland Huntersville
11418 Elmira Avenue, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
820 sqft
Located minutes north of Charlotte's Northlake area, our community connects you to Charlotte living - just outside the bustle of the city.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
52 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
853 sqft
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
27 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
16403 Holly Crest Lane
16403 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
732 sqft
Premium one bedroom/one bath apartment home. Located in Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
Results within 1 mile of Huntersville
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Wedgewood
24 Units Available
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
769 sqft
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
779 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wedgewood
8 Units Available
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
855 sqft
A relaxed yet luxurious lifestyle in the heart of vibrant Charlotte. Close to I-485 and I-77. Desirable amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
864 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Wedgewood
1 Unit Available
8711 Prosser Way
8711 Prosser Way, Mecklenburg County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
764 sqft
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with open floorplan. Cable, internet, water, sewer, valet trash, and pest control are included.
Results within 5 miles of Huntersville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wedgewood
20 Units Available
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
773 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
789 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
739 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prosperity Church Road
32 Units Available
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
809 sqft
Pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes located in University Area. Within easy reach of I-77, I-84 and I-495. Each residence features wood-burning fireplaces, garden-style bathtubs and spacious balconies or patios. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prosperity Church Road
13 Units Available
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
868 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prosperity Church Road
6 Units Available
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
680 sqft
Garden-style apartments with gourmet kitchens, ceramic tile floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets with extra storage, patio/balcony and washer-dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to I-85 and I-77.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
West Sugar Creek
18 Units Available
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
741 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bryce in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
19 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1015 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
835 sqft
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Antiquity
31 Units Available
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,094
730 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
