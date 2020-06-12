/
2 bedroom apartments
253 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC
37 Units Available
Cortland Huntersville
11418 Elmira Avenue, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1181 sqft
Located minutes north of Charlotte's Northlake area, our community connects you to Charlotte living - just outside the bustle of the city.
Downtown Huntersville
26 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1184 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
25 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
6 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1122 sqft
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
27 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1085 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
52 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
18 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1371 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
26 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Vermillion
1 Unit Available
13840 Winmau Lane
13840 Winmau Lane, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1570 sqft
Vermillion - 2-story brick, 2-bedroom townhome with flexible living space on entrance level. Great kitchen features and conveniently located near I-77 and Huntersville amenities. (RLNE3992985)
1 Unit Available
9909 Holly Center Drive
9909 Holly Center Drive, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1147 sqft
Premium two bedroom/two bath apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
Caldwell Station
1 Unit Available
17619 Trolley Crossing Way
17619 Trolley Crossing Way, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1024 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Caldwell Station - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home. Living room is open to kitchen. Eat in breakfast area. Dual master bedrooms upstairs, Storage building and patio. Conveniently located near the park area.
Vermillion
1 Unit Available
13842 Winmau Lane
13842 Winmau Lane, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1600 sqft
Exceptionally unique, end unit townhome in the sought after Vermillion community. Quaint community village center with common area gathering space and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Huntersville
14 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1153 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Wedgewood
23 Units Available
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1068 sqft
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
21 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Wedgewood
5 Units Available
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
991 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments between I-77 and I-485, across street from Northlake Mall. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and extra storage. Amenities include pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area, playground and clubhouse.
Wedgewood
8 Units Available
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
996 sqft
A relaxed yet luxurious lifestyle in the heart of vibrant Charlotte. Close to I-485 and I-77. Desirable amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Highland Creek
1 Unit Available
8921 Socata Way
8921 Socata Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1258 sqft
Price - $1,275/month Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath City Charlotte, NC 28269 Spacious1258 sq ft Townhome available for rent You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
19773 Deer Valley Drive
19773 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Beautiful 3rd floor condo offers high vaulted ceilings. Secure entry. Spacious split floorpan wood burning fireplace, breakfast bar and a nice covered deck that overlooks the common area.
1 Unit Available
9151 Mcdowell Creek Court
9151 McDowell Creek Ct, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1458 sqft
Tons of community features - pond, pool, fitness center and access to Greenway Trail and Bikeway system. Split floor plan with office that could be used as 3rd bedroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen with black appliances.
1 Unit Available
18731 Vineyard Point Lane
18731 Vineyard Point Ln, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
WATERFRONT! Updated 2 bedroom condo in The Arbors of Vineyard Point. Amazing views of Lake Norman and community pool from this top level unit. Large living room with a vaulted ceiling and beautiful stone fireplace.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
17811 Delmas Dr
17811 Delmas Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1447 sqft
Brick-front townhome located in desirable Oakhurst.
Wedgewood
1 Unit Available
10207 Reindeer Way Lane
10207 Reindeer Way Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1385 sqft
2 Story end unit Townhome. Desirable master down floorplan! Close to 485 & 77. Close to shopping & restaurants & Northlake Mall. 2 Bedrooms + office/loft. Loft area has door and closet. Community Pool. Fenced Yard. Patio. Very well maintained.
Results within 5 miles of Huntersville
West Sugar Creek
23 Units Available
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1082 sqft
The Oaks Apartments in Charlotte, NC are just off of Highway 24 for a fast commute. Granite countertops, balconies, new flooring and updated bathrooms make these apartments a great choice for modern living.
