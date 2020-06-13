Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:23 PM

117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1371 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
27 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Downtown Huntersville
24 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
31 Units Available
Cortland Huntersville
11418 Elmira Avenue, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1420 sqft
Located minutes north of Charlotte's Northlake area, our community connects you to Charlotte living - just outside the bustle of the city.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
51 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
27 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vermillion
1 Unit Available
13840 Winmau Lane
13840 Winmau Lane, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1570 sqft
Vermillion - 2-story brick, 2-bedroom townhome with flexible living space on entrance level. Great kitchen features and conveniently located near I-77 and Huntersville amenities. (RLNE3992985)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanners Creek
1 Unit Available
7324 April Mist Trail
7324 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious Two Story Home in Huntersville - Two story home in Tanners Creek. Features 3BR/2.5BA, dining room, kitchen that opens up to the living room. Kitchen has a pantry and all appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Barkley
1 Unit Available
6600 Barkley Farm Road
6600 Barkley Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2663 sqft
6600 Barkley Farm Road Available 07/01/20 Big 5br/2.5bth 2-Story Traditional in (Barkley) Huntersville w/Fenced Yard - Big 2-Story Stone-Front Traditional in Barkley Subdivision in Huntersville. 5 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Huntersville
1 Unit Available
12585 Bryton Ridge
12585 Bryton Ridge Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1864 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom 2.5BTH Townhome Huntersville - BRAND NEW low-maintenance 3BD/2.5BTH END-UNIT townhome located in the highly desirable Huntersville area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12821 Thistlebrook Ln
12821 Thistlebrook Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1741 sqft
New to the market and just in time for summer is this cottage style 3BR/2.5BA, 2-sty home in Stonegate Farms. Enjoy the views of the community common area and green space from your rocking chair front porch.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Hampton Ridge
1 Unit Available
10224 Willingham Road
10224 Willingham Road, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2470 sqft
Fantastic neighborhood of Hampton Ridge offers community pool and is close to all kinds of shopping and restaurants, Birkdale Village and I-77. This 4 BR, 2.5 bath home has ~2500 s.f.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Skybrook
1 Unit Available
14519 Sunset Walk Ln
14519 Sunset Walk Lane, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2310 sqft
Two-story home with formal living and dining rooms in Skybrook Community. Bright and open kitchen with updated backsplash and stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. Enjoy your deck overlooking the large, fenced-in backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Greenfield Park
1 Unit Available
311 Hillcrest Drive
311 Hillcrest Drive, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1248 sqft
Finally! A single level home with NO INTERNAL STAIRS! Extensively renovated and looks like a model home. Quiet, Peaceful neighborhood, walk to Huntersville Elementary School. Huge, Private Fenced rear yard w/ storage building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Monteith Park
1 Unit Available
15457 Goodwood Street
15457 Goodwood Street, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1395 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished! Make this quiet end-unit townhome your home sweet home! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is situated in a private area next to an open field.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Monteith Park
1 Unit Available
14225 Bankside Dr.
14225 Bankside Drive, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished! This colonial style home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16403 Holly Crest Lane
16403 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium one bedroom/one bath apartment home. Located in Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9909 Holly Center Drive
9909 Holly Center Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1147 sqft
Premium two bedroom/two bath apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16312 Holly Crest Lane
16312 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1523 sqft
Available now! Spacious three bedroom, two bath, premium apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown Huntersville
1 Unit Available
12577 Bryton Ridge Parkway
12577 Bryton Ridge Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1864 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom 2.5BTH Townhome Huntersville - BRAND NEW low-maintenance 3BD/2.5BTH townhome located in the highly desirable Huntersville area.

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Tanners Creek
1 Unit Available
7267 April Mist Trail
7267 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Beautiful townhome in a great Huntersville location! This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1400 sq. ft. and a large back yard! This home features stylish tile that looks like hardwood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Caldwell Station
1 Unit Available
17619 Trolley Crossing Way
17619 Trolley Crossing Way, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1024 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Caldwell Station - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home. Living room is open to kitchen. Eat in breakfast area. Dual master bedrooms upstairs, Storage building and patio. Conveniently located near the park area.
City Guide for Huntersville, NC

"Now it's not a meaningless question / To ask if they've been and gone / I remember a talk about North / Carolina and a strange, strange pond / You see the sides were like glass / In the thick of a forest without a road / And if any man's ever made that land / Then I think it would've showed" - Fleetwood Mac

Still seeming like an unspoiled nook of America, with its rolling hills, deep blue skies and active farmland, Huntersville is the rare effortless combination of urban and rural. That doesn't mean you'll find electric guitarists busking for tips next to natural waterfalls, but it does mean manmade lakes and open pastures are melding in a unique experience that feels both homey and adventurous. Plus, they've got NASCAR. There's more than just a twinge of country style here, and residents do well by their customs and show courtesy and welcoming attitudes to all. While you may miss the fast pace of city life, it's never far away, and you'll never regret seeing those star-filled skies.

Having trouble with Craigslist Huntersville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Huntersville, NC

Finding an apartment in Huntersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

