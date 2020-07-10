/
apartments with washer dryer
234 Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC with washer-dryer
$
20 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Huntersville
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
19 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
$
41 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
$
24 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
11263 Bryton Pkwy
11263 Bryton Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1584 sqft
2 years young Huntersville Townhome with 3 Bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths and an Extra Large 2 car detached garage. Kitchen features gourmet island, pantry, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
7724 Autumnview Court
7724 Autumnview Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1538 sqft
Prestine, move in ready home in the quiet Henderson Park Subdivision in Huntersville! - This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
Macaulay
15607 Chipping Drive
15607 Chipping Drive, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1987 sqft
Huntersville 4br/2.5bth in Very Desirable Macaulay Neighborhood - Very Desirable House in a Very Desirable Neighborhood; 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms within the Macaulay Neighborhood, Overlooking the Macaulay Park in Huntersville.
1 Unit Available
11255 Bryton Parkway
11255 Bryton Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1848 sqft
11255 Bryton Parkway Available 08/01/20 Huntersville Beautiful 3br/2.5bth Townhome in Bryton Square Subdivision - Built in 2017 this Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome is located in Bryton Square in Huntersville.
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
12233 Cane Branch Way
12233 Cane Branch Way, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1560 sqft
2-story townhome in the Tanners Creek community For Rent! Main level has large Living Room, open Kitchen with Pantry, Dining Room, Half Bath and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer.
1 Unit Available
9921 Holly Center Drive
9921 Holly Center Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,301
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium one bedroom/one bath apartment home. Located in Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 Unit Available
16312 Holly Crest Lane
16312 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1523 sqft
Available now! Spacious three bedroom, two bath, premium apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 Unit Available
16311 Holly Crest Lane
16311 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,186
701 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium one bedroom/one bath apartment home. Located in Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 Unit Available
Macaulay
9924 Holly Center Drive
9924 Holly Center Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1147 sqft
Premium two bedroom/two bath apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 Unit Available
Monteith Park
16527 Spruell Street
16527 Spruel Street, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1860 sqft
Lovely home in Monteith Park with Southern-style rocking chair porch off the master! Ready for immediate occupancy! Stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Fenced yard with back deck. 2 car detached garage.
1 Unit Available
12620 ES Draper Drive
12620 Es Draper Dr, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2246 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new, two-story home in the highly desirable Vermillion Community.
1 Unit Available
Vermillion
13842 Winmau Lane
13842 Winmau Lane, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1600 sqft
Exceptionally unique, end unit townhome in the sought after Vermillion community. Quaint community village center with common area gathering space and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
13619 Glencreek Lane
13619 Glencreek Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1387 sqft
3 bedroom, Craftsman-style ranch with many great qualities! Covered front porch is a perfect spot to sit and relax in the lovely Carolina breezes. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Huntersville
5 Units Available
Wedgewood
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1113 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments between I-77 and I-485, across street from Northlake Mall. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and extra storage. Amenities include pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area, playground and clubhouse.
21 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
23 Units Available
Wedgewood
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
15 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
8 Units Available
Wedgewood
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,133
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1196 sqft
A relaxed yet luxurious lifestyle in the heart of vibrant Charlotte. Close to I-485 and I-77. Desirable amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 Unit Available
19836 Deer Valley Court
19836 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
19836 Deer Valley Court Available 07/19/20 2BD/2BATH Condo One Level in Cornelius Community with Amenities - Great Condition. First floor condo in Alexander Chase. Living area adjoins formal dining area. Kitchen includes all appliances.
