238 Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC with garage

Huntersville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Huntersville
22 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
52 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1371 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
31 Units Available
Cortland Huntersville
11418 Elmira Avenue, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1420 sqft
Located minutes north of Charlotte's Northlake area, our community connects you to Charlotte living - just outside the bustle of the city.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
27 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vermillion
1 Unit Available
13840 Winmau Lane
13840 Winmau Lane, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1570 sqft
Vermillion - 2-story brick, 2-bedroom townhome with flexible living space on entrance level. Great kitchen features and conveniently located near I-77 and Huntersville amenities. (RLNE3992985)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanners Creek
1 Unit Available
7324 April Mist Trail
7324 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious Two Story Home in Huntersville - Two story home in Tanners Creek. Features 3BR/2.5BA, dining room, kitchen that opens up to the living room. Kitchen has a pantry and all appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12821 Thistlebrook Ln
12821 Thistlebrook Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1741 sqft
New to the market and just in time for summer is this cottage style 3BR/2.5BA, 2-sty home in Stonegate Farms. Enjoy the views of the community common area and green space from your rocking chair front porch.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Monteith Park
1 Unit Available
13530 Copley Square Drive
13530 Copley Square Drive, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1258 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom townhome located across the street from the neighborhood park with fountain! Enjoy the community pool just a short walk to the end of the street. First floor open floorplan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13733 Hastings Farm Road
13733 Hastings Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
CUTE 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with 2-car garage, open floor plan, covered front porch, gas log fireplace and back patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Monteith Park
1 Unit Available
15457 Goodwood Street
15457 Goodwood Street, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1395 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished! Make this quiet end-unit townhome your home sweet home! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is situated in a private area next to an open field.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Monteith Park
1 Unit Available
14225 Bankside Dr.
14225 Bankside Drive, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished! This colonial style home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hampton Ridge
1 Unit Available
10645 Castlehill Drive
10645 Castlehill Drive, Huntersville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2880 sqft
Agent is owner and there are options for a very flexible lease arrangement and for getting out of the lease early without penalty.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Monteith Park
1 Unit Available
806 Cattaloochee Ln
806 Cattaloochee Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1512 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is located in the Monteith Park subdivison. Walk in and you will find hardwood flooring throughout the down stairs.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13019 West Douglas Park Drive
13019 W Douglas Park Dr, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1344 sqft
Short Term Fully Furnished home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in sought after Douglas Park community. Spacious kitchen and Dining Area. Hardwood floors on main and 2nd level. Large living room with fireplace. Good size bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated March 25 at 05:01am
Monteith Park
1 Unit Available
16527 Spruell Street
16527 Spruel Street, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1860 sqft
Lovely home in Monteith Park with Southern-style rocking chair porch off the master! Ready for immediate occupancy! Stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Fenced yard with back deck. 2 car detached garage.

1 of 39

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
12620 ES Draper Drive
12620 Es Draper Dr, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2246 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new, two-story home in the highly desirable Vermillion Community.
Results within 1 mile of Huntersville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wedgewood
1 Unit Available
7822 Royce Hall Lane
7822 Royce Hall Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1871 sqft
Big House in Wedgewood, Corner Lot, Huge Fenced-In Backyard for Fur-Babies. Note: Painting and Repairs in Progress, Move-In Ready Saturday June 6th. 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Creek
1 Unit Available
8921 Socata Way
8921 Socata Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1258 sqft
Price - $1,275/month Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath City Charlotte, NC 28269 Spacious1258 sq ft Townhome available for rent You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11031 Telegraph Road
11031 Telegraph Road Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1796 sqft
Just over the Mecklenburg County line in the University area, this 2 story end unit townhome features all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Laundry and 2 full baths up. Half bath down, 1-car garage.
City Guide for Huntersville, NC

"Now it's not a meaningless question / To ask if they've been and gone / I remember a talk about North / Carolina and a strange, strange pond / You see the sides were like glass / In the thick of a forest without a road / And if any man's ever made that land / Then I think it would've showed" - Fleetwood Mac

Still seeming like an unspoiled nook of America, with its rolling hills, deep blue skies and active farmland, Huntersville is the rare effortless combination of urban and rural. That doesn't mean you'll find electric guitarists busking for tips next to natural waterfalls, but it does mean manmade lakes and open pastures are melding in a unique experience that feels both homey and adventurous. Plus, they've got NASCAR. There's more than just a twinge of country style here, and residents do well by their customs and show courtesy and welcoming attitudes to all. While you may miss the fast pace of city life, it's never far away, and you'll never regret seeing those star-filled skies.

Having trouble with Craigslist Huntersville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Huntersville, NC

Huntersville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

