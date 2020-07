Greys Harbor at Lake Norman

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse community garden dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed accessible garage courtyard internet access playground

Welcome home to Greys Harbor Lake Norman, where the convenience of location meets the lifestyle of luxury. Our gated community is located in desirable Huntersville, North Carolina. Our spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes are nestled in mature landscaping, where you can experience the serenity of our ponds and greenspace. Come take a swim in our beautiful pool or grill poolside with your friends, or head to our 24-hour fitness center. Your four-legged family member is also welcome at our community, as we love your furry friends! What are you waiting for? Come visit today and let us help you find your new home!