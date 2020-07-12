Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

107 Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Huntersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
18 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Huntersville
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,280
910 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1373 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
41 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
22 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
12658 Windyedge Road
12658 Windyedge Rd, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2450 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
9749 Tidal Court
9749 Tidal Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2066 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11263 Bryton Pkwy
11263 Bryton Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1584 sqft
2 years young Huntersville Townhome with 3 Bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths and an Extra Large 2 car detached garage. Kitchen features gourmet island, pantry, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Macaulay
15607 Chipping Drive
15607 Chipping Drive, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1987 sqft
Huntersville 4br/2.5bth in Very Desirable Macaulay Neighborhood - Very Desirable House in a Very Desirable Neighborhood; 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms within the Macaulay Neighborhood, Overlooking the Macaulay Park in Huntersville.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11255 Bryton Parkway
11255 Bryton Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1848 sqft
11255 Bryton Parkway Available 08/01/20 Huntersville Beautiful 3br/2.5bth Townhome in Bryton Square Subdivision - Built in 2017 this Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome is located in Bryton Square in Huntersville.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
12233 Cane Branch Way
12233 Cane Branch Way, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1560 sqft
2-story townhome in the Tanners Creek community For Rent! Main level has large Living Room, open Kitchen with Pantry, Dining Room, Half Bath and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Monteith Park
14225 Bankside Dr.
14225 Bankside Drive, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished! This colonial style home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
7267 April Mist Trail
7267 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Beautiful townhome in a great Huntersville location! This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1400 sq. ft. and a large back yard! This home features stylish tile that looks like hardwood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Caldwell Station
17619 Trolley Crossing Way
17619 Trolley Crossing Way, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1024 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Caldwell Station - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home. Living room is open to kitchen. Eat in breakfast area. Dual master bedrooms upstairs, Storage building and patio. Conveniently located near the park area.

1 of 27

Last updated March 25 at 05:01am
1 Unit Available
Monteith Park
16527 Spruell Street
16527 Spruel Street, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1860 sqft
Lovely home in Monteith Park with Southern-style rocking chair porch off the master! Ready for immediate occupancy! Stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Fenced yard with back deck. 2 car detached garage.

1 of 39

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
12620 ES Draper Drive
12620 Es Draper Dr, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2246 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new, two-story home in the highly desirable Vermillion Community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7535 Prairie Rose Lane
7535 Prairie Rose Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1512 sqft
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14903 Beatties Ford Rd
14903 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
988 sqft
14903 Beatties Ford Rd Available 08/10/20 Ranch home on Beatties Ford Rd on 1 acre lot with carport - Cute brick ranch home with carport and over 1 acre.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13619 Glencreek Lane
13619 Glencreek Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1387 sqft
3 bedroom, Craftsman-style ranch with many great qualities! Covered front porch is a perfect spot to sit and relax in the lovely Carolina breezes. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Gilead Ridge
16830 Hugh Torance Pkwy
16830 Hugh Torrance Parkway, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
Available 08/31/20 3 Bedroom Must See Coming Soon! - Property Id: 318522 2-Story, 3 Bedroom townhome in the beautiful Gilead Ridge community in Huntersville, NC.
Results within 1 mile of Huntersville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Wedgewood
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1113 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments between I-77 and I-485, across street from Northlake Mall. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and extra storage. Amenities include pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
City Guide for Huntersville, NC

"Now it's not a meaningless question / To ask if they've been and gone / I remember a talk about North / Carolina and a strange, strange pond / You see the sides were like glass / In the thick of a forest without a road / And if any man's ever made that land / Then I think it would've showed" - Fleetwood Mac

Still seeming like an unspoiled nook of America, with its rolling hills, deep blue skies and active farmland, Huntersville is the rare effortless combination of urban and rural. That doesn't mean you'll find electric guitarists busking for tips next to natural waterfalls, but it does mean manmade lakes and open pastures are melding in a unique experience that feels both homey and adventurous. Plus, they've got NASCAR. There's more than just a twinge of country style here, and residents do well by their customs and show courtesy and welcoming attitudes to all. While you may miss the fast pace of city life, it's never far away, and you'll never regret seeing those star-filled skies.

Having trouble with Craigslist Huntersville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Huntersville, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Huntersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

