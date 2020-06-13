/
3 bedroom apartments
151 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC
25 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
18 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1511 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
52 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
33 Units Available
Cortland Huntersville
11418 Elmira Avenue, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1420 sqft
Located minutes north of Charlotte's Northlake area, our community connects you to Charlotte living - just outside the bustle of the city.
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
6 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1442 sqft
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Downtown Huntersville
25 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
27 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
Hampton Ridge
1 Unit Available
10224 Willingham Road
10224 Willingham Road, Huntersville, NC
Fantastic neighborhood of Hampton Ridge offers community pool and is close to all kinds of shopping and restaurants, Birkdale Village and I-77. This 4 BR, 2.5 bath home has ~2500 s.f.
1 Unit Available
13733 Hastings Farm Road
13733 Hastings Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
CUTE 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with 2-car garage, open floor plan, covered front porch, gas log fireplace and back patio.
Barkley
1 Unit Available
6600 Barkley Farm Road
6600 Barkley Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
6600 Barkley Farm Road Available 07/01/20 Big 5br/2.5bth 2-Story Traditional in (Barkley) Huntersville w/Fenced Yard - Big 2-Story Stone-Front Traditional in Barkley Subdivision in Huntersville. 5 Bedrooms, 2.
Downtown Huntersville
1 Unit Available
12585 Bryton Ridge
12585 Bryton Ridge Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1864 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom 2.5BTH Townhome Huntersville - BRAND NEW low-maintenance 3BD/2.5BTH END-UNIT townhome located in the highly desirable Huntersville area.
1 Unit Available
8019 Rolling Meadows Lane
8019 Rolling Meadows Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1526 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
6607 Park Meadows Place
6607 Park Meadows Place, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1546 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,546 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
13135 Windy Lea Ln.
13135 Windy Lea Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Huntersville with Fenced Yard - Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with privacy fenced yard. Main level has solid surface flooring. Easy access to Gilead Road and I-77. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5316683)
Tanners Creek
1 Unit Available
7324 April Mist Trail
7324 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious Two Story Home in Huntersville - Two story home in Tanners Creek. Features 3BR/2.5BA, dining room, kitchen that opens up to the living room. Kitchen has a pantry and all appliances.
Monteith Park
1 Unit Available
16626 Spruell St
16626 Spruel Street, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1675 sqft
16626 Spruell St Available 07/04/20 Monteith Park with Detached Garage - Enjoy all the amenities of Monteith Park with this adorable Saussy Burbank home.
1 Unit Available
13604 Toka Ct
13604 Toka Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1645 sqft
TRULY A UNIQUE FIND! TRADITIONAL STYLE HOME SITUATED ON A NATURALLY PRIVATE WOODED LOT. 8 INCH KNOTTY PINE FLOORS, EXPOSED WOOD BEAMS IN KITCHEN. RELAXING 2 TIER DECK - PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE MASTER SUITE W/HIS & HER CLOSETS.
1 Unit Available
12821 Thistlebrook Ln
12821 Thistlebrook Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1741 sqft
New to the market and just in time for summer is this cottage style 3BR/2.5BA, 2-sty home in Stonegate Farms. Enjoy the views of the community common area and green space from your rocking chair front porch.
Skybrook
1 Unit Available
14519 Sunset Walk Ln
14519 Sunset Walk Lane, Huntersville, NC
Two-story home with formal living and dining rooms in Skybrook Community. Bright and open kitchen with updated backsplash and stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. Enjoy your deck overlooking the large, fenced-in backyard.
Greenfield Park
1 Unit Available
311 Hillcrest Drive
311 Hillcrest Drive, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1248 sqft
Finally! A single level home with NO INTERNAL STAIRS! Extensively renovated and looks like a model home. Quiet, Peaceful neighborhood, walk to Huntersville Elementary School. Huge, Private Fenced rear yard w/ storage building.
1 Unit Available
9676 Mendenhall View Drive
9676 Mendenhall View Drive, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1180 sqft
Vacant, move-in condition, available immediatley. Laminate floor and carpet were replaced 1 year ago. Three bedroom, 2 and a half baths. Rerigerator, waser and dryer included. Large detached storage.
1 Unit Available
9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane
9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Great end unit townhome in Huntersville. Awesome location-Freeway access, restaurants, grocery and hospital. This home will be fully painted and all new floors installed before occupancy. Not available to move in until July 15th.
Monteith Park
1 Unit Available
15457 Goodwood Street
15457 Goodwood Street, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1395 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished! Make this quiet end-unit townhome your home sweet home! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is situated in a private area next to an open field.
