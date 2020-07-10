All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like Fairways at Birkdale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
Fairways at Birkdale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Fairways at Birkdale

16501 Stonemason Dr · (704) 215-4387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8410I · Avail. Jul 24

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 8410G · Avail. Sep 6

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Unit 8310B · Avail. Aug 31

$1,411

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairways at Birkdale.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
trash valet
internet access
Welcome home to Fairways at Birkdale, located in the desirable Lake Norman area of Huntersville, NC. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via I-77 as well convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found minutes from the property at Northcross Shopping Center. Our pet-friendly community boasts well-appointed floorplans in one, two and three-bedroom options that come equipped with washer and dryer connections, built-in microwaves, private patios and balconies, gas fireplaces and stoves, garden tubs and sunrooms, just to name a few of our interior amenities. Contact our management team today to learn more about Fairways at Birkdale.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$750
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $30/month, pest control $5/month, recycling compactor $7/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $115/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50-$65/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairways at Birkdale have any available units?
Fairways at Birkdale has 4 units available starting at $1,313 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fairways at Birkdale have?
Some of Fairways at Birkdale's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairways at Birkdale currently offering any rent specials?
Fairways at Birkdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairways at Birkdale pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairways at Birkdale is pet friendly.
Does Fairways at Birkdale offer parking?
Yes, Fairways at Birkdale offers parking.
Does Fairways at Birkdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairways at Birkdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairways at Birkdale have a pool?
Yes, Fairways at Birkdale has a pool.
Does Fairways at Birkdale have accessible units?
No, Fairways at Birkdale does not have accessible units.
Does Fairways at Birkdale have units with dishwashers?
No, Fairways at Birkdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fairways at Birkdale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairways at Birkdale has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Fairways at Birkdale?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity