Amenities
Welcome home to Fairways at Birkdale, located in the desirable Lake Norman area of Huntersville, NC. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via I-77 as well convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found minutes from the property at Northcross Shopping Center. Our pet-friendly community boasts well-appointed floorplans in one, two and three-bedroom options that come equipped with washer and dryer connections, built-in microwaves, private patios and balconies, gas fireplaces and stoves, garden tubs and sunrooms, just to name a few of our interior amenities. Contact our management team today to learn more about Fairways at Birkdale.