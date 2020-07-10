Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court trash valet internet access

Welcome home to Fairways at Birkdale, located in the desirable Lake Norman area of Huntersville, NC. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via I-77 as well convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found minutes from the property at Northcross Shopping Center. Our pet-friendly community boasts well-appointed floorplans in one, two and three-bedroom options that come equipped with washer and dryer connections, built-in microwaves, private patios and balconies, gas fireplaces and stoves, garden tubs and sunrooms, just to name a few of our interior amenities. Contact our management team today to learn more about Fairways at Birkdale.