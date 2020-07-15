/
studio apartments
52 Studio Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,270
910 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
13127 Rosedale Hill Avenue
13127 Rosedale Hill Avenue, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,295
1100 sqft
Great location commercial space near exit 23 on I 77. This space has hardwood floors and is versatile to be retail space, office space, or service space. All utilities are the tenant responsibility. To view, please contact us to set a showing up.
Results within 5 miles of Huntersville
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,105
622 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
2315 West Arbors Drive, Suite 200, Room 11
2315 West Arbors Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$550
136 sqft
Room is ideal for people who want to have an office space for their small business where they want to focus on building the business and the rest is taken care with a simple and one rent payment. Ideal for one or two persons.
Prosperity Church Road
6316 W Sugar Creek Road
6316 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$3,000
1413 sqft
Commercial Space for lease along Prime Harris Blvd and Old Sugar Creek Intersection
Oakdale South
6120 Brookshire Boulevard
6120 Brookshire Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$2,750
3744 sqft
Brookshire Business Park 2 units dock high door 2 drive in doors show room 4 private offices warehouse
Results within 10 miles of Huntersville
Optimist Park
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,020
503 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
Third Ward
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,145
516 sqft
High-rise apartments in Uptown Charlotte. A rooftop saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge and bar, and pet spa and salon. Interiors feature modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and culinary kitchens.
Elizabeth
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,235
777 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free, eco-friendly apartments. Luxury-style, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-home laundry. Enjoy 24-hour gym, game room, media room, business center, and pool. Pet-friendly, near Uptown Charlotte and NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Third Ward
Gateway West
902 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,049
611 sqft
Gorgeous skyline views, heated saltwater pool and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly community has a pet park and pet bathing station. Units equipped with granite countertops, washers and dryers, and stainless steel appliances.
Second Ward
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,250
539 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Plaza Midwood
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,077
523 sqft
Plaza Midwood neighborhood near Hwy 74. Plenty of cafes nearby. Apartments offer granite counters, walk-in closets and a private patio/balcony. Abundant community features, including fire pit, parking garage and 24-hour gym.
The South End
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,090
532 sqft
Historic South End, with I-277 minutes away. Walking distance to cafes and entertainment. Studios and 1-bedroom units with granite counters, in-unit laundry. Community offers package receiving, dog park, car charging station.
Third Ward
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,081
645 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
Second Ward
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
The South End
1100 South
1100 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,265
577 sqft
A sophisticated apartment complex featuring a plethora of bespoke amenities including wine room, bocce court, business center and lobby. Rooms come with patio/balcony and extra storage. Very near Carson Station and the John Belk Fwy.
Wilmore
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,119
525 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a game room, yoga studio, and pool. E-payments for convenience. Close to the happening Uptown area. Near I-77.
The South End
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,211
630 sqft
Exquisite apartments feature gorgeous skyline views, high ceilings and large rooms. There is in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Apartment amenities include valet service, a saltwater pool, gym and a bocce court.
Fourth Ward
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$937
599 sqft
Brand new apartments in Uptown Charlotte's Entertainment District. Subway tile backsplash in kitchen, wood plank floors, fitness center, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Steps from CMCU Amphitheater, the Laugh Factory and many restaurants and bars.
North Charlotte
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,087
542 sqft
Stylish homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site game room, business center and yoga studio. Direct access to the light rail. Near entertainment venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Evening Muse.
The South End
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,019
599 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
Fourth Ward
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,189
766 sqft
High-end apartments with fine interior design and appointments. High, loft ceilings, modern decor and views of the city skyline. Community game lounge with 3D TV, and rooftop saltwater pool area.
Fourth Ward
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,324
617 sqft
Amenities include saltwater pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Chef-inspired kitchens with energy-efficient appliances in spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Two blocks from a Charlotte B-Cycle station and less than a mile from Downtown Charlotte.
